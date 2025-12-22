Unbiased. Straight Facts.
DHS triples self-deportation ‘exit bonus’ stipend to $3,000

William Jackson
The Department of Homeland Security is tripling its cash offer for undocumented migrants to leave the country. Under a new holiday campaign, the administration is raising the "exit bonus" from $1,000 to $3,000 for those who sign up to self-deport by the end of the year. The package also includes a free flight home.
Image credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Summary

The offer

The Department of Homeland Security is increasing its voluntary departure stipend from $1,000 to $3,000 for unauthorized migrants through Dec. 31. Participants also receive a free flight home and forgiveness for civil fines.

Cost savings

Secretary Kristi Noem framed the move as a cost-saving measure, citing data that traditional removal operations cost taxpayers roughly $17,000 per person.

Enforcement push

The "limited time" offer comes ahead of a planned enforcement ramp-up in 2026. The administration plans to hire more immigration agents and expand detention capacity.

Full story

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is tripling its cash offer for undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the country. Under a new holiday campaign, the administration is raising the “exit bonus” from $1,000 to $3,000 for those who sign up to self-deport by the end of the year. 

The package also includes a free flight home.

DHS says the expanded stipend is meant to accelerate removals while reducing taxpayer costs, CBS News reported. Immigration and Customs Enforcement estimated in May that arresting, detaining and removing one unauthorized migrant costs about $17,000.

President Donald Trump took office in January, promising record deportation levels and to remove 1 million immigrants each year. DHS said last week that 622,000 people have been deported so far this year and 1.9 million have left the country voluntarily. Those numbers have not been independently verified.

Who qualifies and what DHS is promising

The new offer applies to people in the country illegally who register through the CBP Home smartphone app and depart by Dec. 31, DHS said

Eligible migrants who use the app and are cleared for the program will receive travel assistance and the stipend after the U.S. government confirms they have left. Participants will also qualify for forgiveness of civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country.

“During the Christmas Season,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement, “the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally — offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year. Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

How CBP Home fits into Trump’s deportation push

The Trump administration rebranded CBP One as CBP Home and launched it in March to let migrants signal their intent to depart. CBP One, previously used to schedule asylum appointments, was remodeled into a voluntary-departure framework as part of Trump’s mass-deportation agenda. It allows people without lawful status to arrange and track their exits.

DHS says participants in the self-deportation program are deprioritized for arrest and detention by ICE, so long as they show “meaningful strides” toward leaving. However, officials have not released detailed guidance on how long that protection lasts or how compliance is judged.

According to Reuters, the administration is preparing a more aggressive immigration enforcement push in 2026. With billions in new funding, the administration plans to hire more immigration agents, open additional detention centers and partner with outside companies to track people without legal status.

William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The U.S. government's increased financial incentive for undocumented migrants to voluntarily self-deport reflects major policy changes in immigration enforcement, with potential impacts on costs, border management, and affected communities.

Immigration enforcement policy

The tripling of the 'exit bonus' highlights a significant shift in how the Department of Homeland Security aims to manage and incentivize departures, impacting both migrants and the broader immigration system.

Government expenditure and efficiency

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the voluntary self-deportation program is intended to reduce taxpayer costs, as traditional arrest and deportation processes are substantially more expensive per individual.

Technology in border management

The introduction of the CBP Home app to streamline voluntary departures represents an increased reliance on digital tools in immigration processes, potentially affecting access, oversight, and the experiences of migrants.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the "Trump administration's" tripled "stipend offer" for "migrants" to "'self-deport'" within "immigration crackdowns" and "public opposition," using critical language and de-emphasizing details like free airfare and specific deadlines.
  • Media outlets in the center adopt a neutral tone, using "undocumented migrants" and factually presenting the "DHS" offer, including free flights and the Dec. 31, 2025, deadline.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the $3,000 as a "bonus" or "cash incentive" for "illegal migrants," emphasizing cost-effectiveness by contrasting it with the $17,000 cost of forced deportation.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

30 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Department of Homeland Security announced a tripled financial incentive of $3,000 for undocumented migrants to leave the U.S. By the end of 2025.
  • DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warned that migrants should self-deport or risk being arrested and permanently barred from returning.
  • The initiative includes a free flight for migrants and follows the launch of the CBP Home app to assist with self-deportation.
  • DHS plans to recruit 10,000 new deportation officers and enhance immigration enforcement, backed by significant funding.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said it tripled its exit bonus to $3,000 for undocumented migrants who register and depart by Dec. 31, 2025, with travel aid and fine waivers.
  • DHS says the move is part of a holiday-season campaign to accelerate removals and reduce taxpayer costs, citing the $17,000 average cost to remove one person compared with detention and deportation operations.
  • The CBP Home app allows users to declare intent to leave, confirm departure, submit personal info and a selfie, add others to their group, and avoid harsher consequences, DHS says.
  • Immigration experts warn many participants lack full understanding of the app, while those showing 'meaningful strides' are deprioritized for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest.
  • The administration is preparing a more aggressive 2026 enforcement push with billions in new funding, hiring thousands more agents and opening new detention centers after 622,000 deportations this year.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Department of Homeland Security has announced an increased cash incentive of $3,000 for undocumented migrants who voluntarily leave the U.S. By December 31, 2025, according to Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • The offer includes a free flight home and relief from certain civil penalties for eligible participants, as stated by DHS.
  • Since January 2025, approximately 1.9 million undocumented migrants have voluntarily self-deported, with Secretary Noem urging others to take advantage of this offer.
  • DHS reports that failing to participate could lead to arrest and permanent removal for undocumented migrants, according to Secretary Kristi Noem.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. Department of Homeland Security
  2. CBS News
  3. The Washington Post
  4. Reuters

