Did rising egg prices seem illegal? Turns out, they were

Julia Marshall
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For years, egg prices have been a topic of discussion among Americans, in the media and even in the federal government. 

People were doing everything they could to offset the costs, from refusing to use real eggs at Easter to purchasing chickens to collect their own eggs. Even the White House faced criticism for using pricey real eggs at its annual Easter Egg Roll. 

Now, officials say that prices might have been, in fact, higher than they should’ve been. Perhaps even illegally too high. 

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A new settlement 

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it and more than a dozen states had reached a settlement with three leading U.S. egg producers. 

The settlement claims that the companies conspired to manipulate egg prices between 2022 and 2025 — a theory that federal antitrust enforcers and state attorneys general investigated. 

“We are proud that these settlements will keep egg prices competitive and keep money in the hands of consumers across the country,” Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole Sarrine said in a statement. 

According to the DOJ, the three companies — Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum and Hickman’s Egg Ranch — provide eggs to grocery stores, restaurants and retailers across the U.S. 

EggPricesComplaintDownload

How did they do it? And what’s the punishment? 

The companies are accused of collaborating to artificially inflate daily egg price quotations, essentially claiming a greater demand for eggs than actually existed. 

They reportedly sent bids to Urner Barry, a market reporting company that releases daily quotations that serve as a benchmark for the egg industry. Urner Barry’s analysis helped retailers price their eggs for sale to consumers.

“Every year, billions of eggs are sold with prices based on Urner Barry’s price quotations,” the DOJ wrote. 

In its lawsuit, the DOJ cited text messages that the owners of the egg companies sent to each other, in which they discussed plans to “hold” market prices. The companies allegedly planned to bid “early and often,” making it appear as though there was a market for more eggs than they could produce. 

“As a group we need to bid like they vote in Chicago, early and often,” an alleged co-conspirator said, according to a federal court complaint.

As part of the settlement, the companies are required to donate 53 million eggs to food banks and community organizations in states participating in the lawsuit. The companies also will have to pay those states a total of $3.3 million. 

Companies continue to deny wrongdoing 

Despite the settlement, the companies released statements denying any wrongdoing. 

Cal-Maine called the allegations “baseless” in a statement to CBS News, and Versova said it’s “pleased the U.S. Department of Justice investigation has been resolved without any finding of or admission of wrongdoing.” 

The DOJ says its settlement will deter companies from working with competitors to influence egg prices. 

What egg prices really looked like

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of grade A large eggs cost around $1.53 in March 2020. 

By December 2022, that number had spiked to $4.25. And by March 2025? It cost Americans, on average, $6.23 for a carton of eggs. 

It’s worth noting that other factors also played a role in these prices, including the bird flu, which resulted in the depopulation of roughly 44 million hens in 2023, as Straight Arrow previously reported

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal and state officials allege that three major egg producers secretly coordinated to inflate a key industry price benchmark for nearly three years, meaning shoppers across the country paid more for eggs than supply conditions alone justified, according to the complaint.

Prices were allegedly manipulated

According to the DOJ and 17 state attorneys general, Cal-Maine Foods, Versova and Hickman's Egg Ranch allegedly coordinated bids to inflate the Urner Barry price index from June 2022 to March 2025, a benchmark that shapes what grocery stores and restaurants pay for eggs nationwide.

Settlement offers no direct refunds

The $3.3 million payment goes to participating states, not individual consumers, and advocacy group Farm Action noted the amount is a fraction of Cal-Maine's reported $1.22 billion profit for fiscal year 2025.

Food bank access expands

As part of the proposed settlement, the three companies will donate 53 million eggs to food banks and nonprofits across the 17 participating states, with allocations already announced for California, Texas, New York and others.

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Behind the numbers

Cal-Maine Foods reported a profit of $1.22 billion for fiscal year 2025, yet its settlement payment is $1.5 million — roughly 0.12% of that profit. The 53 million donated eggs, valued at about $9.7 million at retail, represent the bulk of the settlement's tangible value.

Community reaction

Food banks across participating states welcomed the egg donations, with Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles calling it 'a real bonanza' and noting eggs are high-demand, versatile protein. Advocacy group Farm Action criticized the settlement as insufficient, with President Angela Huffman saying corporations could treat it as 'the cost of doing business.'

Context corner

Urner Barry Publications has served as a benchmark pricing service for the egg industry for decades, with billions of eggs sold annually under contracts tied to its daily quotations. The alleged manipulation targeted this centralized pricing mechanism, which critics say creates structural vulnerability to coordinated influence by large producers.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a corporate accountability probe — “price inflation probe,” “settle allegations” — keeping the tone restrained.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a sharper conflict, using phrases like “Cracking down,” “slammed,” “giants,” and “price-fixing” to stress enforcement and suspected wrongdoing.

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Media landscape

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102 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Department of Justice and 17 states sued Cal-Maine Foods, Versova Holdings, and Hickman's Egg Ranch for conspiring to inflate egg prices from 2022 to 2025 by manipulating Urner Barry's daily price quotations.
  • The defendants allegedly coordinated bids and trades on the Egg Clearinghouse Inc. platform to artificially raise price benchmarks, including exchanging emails to push higher bids early and often.
  • The egg producers agreed to a $3.3 million settlement and to donate approximately 53 million eggs to food banks, while denying wrongdoing and attributing high prices to avian flu and supply shocks.
  • If approved by a federal judge, the settlement will require the companies to adopt antitrust compliance programs and prohibit future coordinated price manipulation.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice and 17 states reached a $3.3 million settlement with Cal-Maine Foods, Versova, and Hickman's Egg Ranch over alleged illegal price manipulation that "artificially increased" egg costs for consumers and retailers.
  • Investigators alleged the three companies "secretly communicated" from June 2022 through March 2025 to coordinate bidding activity and influence daily egg price quotes published by Urner Barry, a benchmark service widely used in supply contracts.
  • Beyond financial penalties, the settlement requires firms to donate over 53 million eggs to food banks nationwide, with Maryland receiving more than 2 million eggs and $120,000 in support funds for community organizations.
  • While the companies denied wrongdoing, Cal-Maine Foods CEO Sherman Miller attributed price surges to "temporary supply shocks" including avian influenza and high inflation rather than collusion, though Versova said it aims to "put this matter behind us."
  • Farm Action President Angela Huffman criticized the settlement as a mere "business expense" for multi-billion-dollar corporations, though the agreement mandates producers adopt antitrust compliance programs and appoint officers to monitor future operations.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general sued egg producers for coordinating to inflate egg prices by manipulating market reports between June 2022 and March 2025, causing prices to rise sharply before dropping after the investigation was revealed.
  • As part of a settlement, the egg producers agreed to pay a combined $3.3 million in fines, donate 53 million eggs to food banks and nonprofits, including more than 2 million eggs to Maryland, and implement antitrust compliance programs while stopping price coordination and reporting violations.
  • The companies have not admitted wrongdoing but must cooperate with oversight and comply with the settlement terms.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Wall Street Journal