DNI Tulsi Gabbard resigns after news of husband’s diagnosis

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned, according to a formal resignation letter obtained by Fox News. 
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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned, according to a formal resignation letter she posted on her X account. 

The outlet states that Gabbard said she is resigning to support her husband, who is battling “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.” Her last day as director is expected to be on June 30. 

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In her letter, Gabbard wrote that she was “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me,” referring to President Donald Trump. 

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

While she didn’t say the prognosis of her husband’s cancer, she said he “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

Gabbard’s work as DNI 

Gabbard’s departure comes as the White House begins planning new strikes on Iran if the two countries fail to reach a deal. The Wall Street Journal reports that she wasn’t an integral part of previous Iran discussions and often deviated from administration talking points. 

Recently, Gabbard pursued claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, an election Trump still maintains was stolen from him without evidence. Gabbard appeared at an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, where the FBI seized voting machines. 

Days before Gabbard announced her resignation, her close ally Amaryllis Fox Kennedy announced she was stepping down from two roles because of her opposition to Trump’s actions in Iran. 

Kennedy worked as the deputy director of National Intelligence for Policy and Capabilities and the associate director for Intelligence and International Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget. She was also on Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Joe Kent, another one of Gabbard’s close allies, also resigned over the White House’s Iran attacks. He said Iran wasn’t a threat to the U.S. and that it was “clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The FBI has since opened an investigation into Kent, alleging he improperly shared classified information.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The resignation of the Director of National Intelligence creates a leadership gap at the agency responsible for coordinating U.S. intelligence, occurring as the White House is reportedly planning potential military action against Iran.

Intelligence leadership is vacant

The DNI post, which oversees 18 intelligence agencies, will be without a confirmed director as of June 30, according to the resignation letter obtained by Fox News.

Iran planning context

The Wall Street Journal reported Gabbard was not central to Iran discussions, meaning her departure leaves a leadership void during active strike planning, per the reporting.

Allies also departed

Two of Gabbard's close allies resigned days earlier over Iran policy, and one faces an FBI investigation alleging improper sharing of classified information.

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Community reaction

Former intelligence officials and Democrats had long opposed Gabbard's leadership, with nearly 100 former diplomats and national security officials writing to Senate leaders expressing alarm at her nomination. An intelligence community whistleblower also filed a complaint alleging she withheld intelligence for political reasons.

Global impact

Gabbard's departure leaves a leadership gap at the top of the U.S. intelligence community amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict. Her measured stance on Iran's nuclear threat had publicly contradicted the administration's justification for military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Policy impact

Gabbard's exit creates a vacancy overseeing the 18 agencies of the U.S. intelligence community at a sensitive moment, with the U.S. engaged in conflict with Iran and the White House reportedly considering further military action. Acting DNI Aaron Lukas, a former Cato Institute analyst and Trump-era NSC official, will lead the office in the interim.

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Sources

  1. Tulsi Gabbard via X
  2. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left treat Gabbard’s exit less as a personal decision and more as a sign of political strain, adding talk of a “family issue” and even “months of rumors that Trump wanted her gone,”
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stay tightly focused on the husband’s cancer and the June 30 departure, often with punchier cues like “BREAKING” or “EXCLUSIVE."

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Media landscape

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82 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence on June 30, 2026, citing her husband Abraham's diagnosis with a rare bone cancer as the reason for stepping down.
  • Gabbard was a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who switched parties, endorsed Donald Trump in 2024, and was confirmed as DNI in early 2025 amid criticism and narrow Senate support.
  • Her tenure involved tensions with Trump administration officials, disagreements over Iran war policy, and controversies including declassifying sensitive documents and disclosing an undercover CIA officer.
  • Gabbard's resignation followed months of rumors about her departure and friction over her moderate stance on the Iran conflict, coinciding with the recent resignations of other women Cabinet members in Trump's administration.

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Key points from the Center

  • Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard submitted her resignation during an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, marking the latest high-profile departure from the administration.
  • Gabbard’s formal resignation letter stated she is stepping away to support her husband, Abraham, following his recent diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.
  • The announcement follows months of reported behind-the-scenes friction at the White House, including private discussions by Trump regarding a potential replacement after Gabbard shielded a counterterrorism official who openly challenged the administration's rationale for war with Iran.
  • Gabbard is expected to officially remain in her role until June 30, joining a wave of recent top-tier departures that includes former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

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Key points from the Right

  • Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband, Abraham Williams, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, effective June 30, 2026.
  • Gabbard informed President Donald Trump of her resignation during a meeting in the Oval Office on May 22, 2026.
  • During her tenure, Gabbard led efforts to reform the Intelligence Community, saving taxpayers over $700 million annually and declassifying over 500,000 government documents.
  • Gabbard expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition while supporting her husband through his health challenges.

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Sources

  1. Tulsi Gabbard via X
  2. The Wall Street Journal