DNI Tulsi Gabbard resigns after news of husband’s diagnosis

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned, according to a formal resignation letter she posted on her X account.

The outlet states that Gabbard said she is resigning to support her husband, who is battling “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.” Her last day as director is expected to be on June 30.

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In her letter, Gabbard wrote that she was “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me,” referring to President Donald Trump.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

While she didn’t say the prognosis of her husband’s cancer, she said he “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

Gabbard’s work as DNI

Gabbard’s departure comes as the White House begins planning new strikes on Iran if the two countries fail to reach a deal. The Wall Street Journal reports that she wasn’t an integral part of previous Iran discussions and often deviated from administration talking points.

Recently, Gabbard pursued claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, an election Trump still maintains was stolen from him without evidence. Gabbard appeared at an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, where the FBI seized voting machines.

Days before Gabbard announced her resignation, her close ally Amaryllis Fox Kennedy announced she was stepping down from two roles because of her opposition to Trump’s actions in Iran.

Kennedy worked as the deputy director of National Intelligence for Policy and Capabilities and the associate director for Intelligence and International Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget. She was also on Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Joe Kent, another one of Gabbard’s close allies, also resigned over the White House’s Iran attacks. He said Iran wasn’t a threat to the U.S. and that it was “clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The FBI has since opened an investigation into Kent, alleging he improperly shared classified information.

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