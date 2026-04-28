Disney keeps Kimmel on the air despite calls from Trump to cancel show

Devin Pavlou
Image credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

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On Monday, speaking to a room full of reporters, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche laid out the case as to why a man armed with guns and knives tried to rush into the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner two days earlier.

As he looked out to the sea of faces, some of whom had been at the event, he told them plainly that they were part of the problem.

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“When you have reporters, when you have media just being overly critical and calling the president horrible names, for no reason and without evidence and without proof, it shouldn’t surprise us that this type of rhetoric takes place,” he told the reporters. 

Hours before Blanche made his comments, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made hers, in which she placed the blame on Democrats and the media. Leavitt specifically singled out Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., which was notable since his home was attacked by an antisemitic arsonist in 2025.  

“The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed,” Leavitt said

A day before, President Donald Trump and the first lady pointed the finger at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel, who made a joke two days before the shooting happened. In a segment crafted to look like a roast, Kimmel joked that first lady Melania Trump had a “glow like an expectant widow,” as a video of her played. 

The president took issue with that, saying in a Truth Social post that “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

The chilling effect and how it works

The threats against the media came to a head Tuesday afternoon after the Federal Communications Commission ordered Disney to file for a license renewal of its owned television stations before May 28. If they do not, the company would likely face a lengthy legal battle to stay on the air.

Before the FCC released the document, Semafor reported that the complaint against Disney, which owns ABC, was not directly related to Kimmel’s joke, despite recent remarks from the administration. Previous comments from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, as early as this month, seem to suggest that his review of Disney’s license was happening regardless of any political violence or off-color jokes. 

The allegations stem from a policy change Disney made in 2020. The policy requires productions to meet at least three of the following areas: underrepresented groups comprising 50% or more of regular and recurring written characters, 50% or more of regular and recurring actors, and 50% or more of episodic directors.

But it doesn’t matter whether the move was because of Kimmel’s recent comments. Having the federal government breathing down its neck will make Disney and its subsidiary ABC sweat a little. Experts speaking on the Trump administration’s efforts to block the media have previously said this could lead to self-censorship or a chilling effect. 

Previous attempts by Trump to punish the media

The recent dispute between the Trumps and Kimmel is playing out almost exactly as it did less than a year ago. Following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last September, Kimmel made a joke that some felt was insensitive. The joke led Carr to threaten media companies in a podcast appearance. 

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action on Kimmel or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

The threats worked, and ABC officially suspended the show before bringing it back a few days later. But this time is a little different since the FCC has escalated its threats to an official order. Neither Disney nor ABC has said anything to suggest they were considering pulling Kimmel again. The company recently extended Kimmel’s contract until May 2027. 

The same can’t be said for fellow frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert. CBS, which airs “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” announced the show would end in 2026. The cancellation raised eyebrows since CBS’s parent company, Paramount, was in the middle of a merger with Skydance Media. Skydance is owned by David Ellison, the son of Trump ally Larry Ellison.

CBS denied that this had anything to do with Trump and was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” Previous reporting from Straight Arrow found that CBS insiders told multiple outlets the show was losing up to $60 million annually. 

A fight with the federal government is a challenge for even the most hardened business leaders, but it will be Disney’s new CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first test. Despite his greenness, other company officials believe he will come out on top. 

“It’s the job of the CEO with their team to figure out the right answer and they’ll be guided by the board,” Disney Chair James Gorman said, Reuters reported. “We have a terrific ​new CEO, Josh D’Amaro. He’s world-class, so ​I’m ⁠sure he’ll rise to the occasion and do what the right thing is.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Federal regulatory pressure on major broadcasters and public statements by top officials blaming media for political violence are already shaping what television networks air and how journalists operate.

Broadcaster faces license deadline

The FCC has ordered Disney to file for license renewal by May 28, placing a federally imposed deadline on the company that owns ABC broadcast stations.

Late-night TV already changed

ABC previously suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following FCC threats, and CBS announced "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will end in 2026, reducing available programming.

Officials blame press for violence

The acting attorney general and White House press secretary publicly attributed political violence in part to media criticism of the president, according to the article.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 85 media outlets

Context corner

The FCC has rarely revoked a major broadcaster's license; the last such case was RKO General in 1987 over corporate misconduct, a process that took seven years. During Watergate, Nixon allies unsuccessfully challenged Washington Post-owned TV station licenses, a historical parallel cited by several analysts.

Debunking

Kimmel stated his "expectant widow" remark was a joke about the age gap between President Trump and the first lady, not a call to violence. The FCC's formal filing does not mention Kimmel by name and cites only the DEI investigation, though multiple sources report the process was fast-tracked after the joke.

History lesson

During the Watergate era, Nixon allies attempted to challenge broadcast licenses held by Washington Post-owned stations in retaliation for coverage, but those efforts failed. The last successful license revocation of a major broadcaster was RKO General in 1987, tied to corporate misconduct rather than content.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Federal Communications Commission
  3. Semafor

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the FCC's early review of eight Disney ABC stations as "unprecedented" retaliation tied to Jimmy Kimmel's joke, employing alarmed tones like "assault on free speech" and "backlash intensifies" to portray government overreach.
  • Media outlets in the center provide straightforward procedural details without partisan inflection.
  • Media outlets on the right counter by emphasizing justified accountability, positively highlighting Chairman Carr "slams" Disney's "diversity policies" amid Kimmel's "controversial" remark.

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Media landscape

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85 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Federal Communications Commission is preparing to review Disney's broadcast licenses for its ABC stations following complaints about Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Melania Trump.
  • FCC Chair Brendan Carr has threatened to revoke licenses over programming he finds objectionable, including Kimmel's comments and Disney's diversity programs, citing possible discrimination concerns.
  • Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Melania Trump prompted demands for his firing from the President and First Lady; shortly after, a gunman attempted an assassination at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
  • The FCC's early renewal order against Disney's ABC stations is unprecedented and considered government retaliation, facing criticism and legal challenges citing First Amendment protections.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission ordered Disney to file early renewal applications for its eight ABC-owned broadcast stations within 30 days, forcing an accelerated review of licenses not scheduled for renewal until 2028.
  • Though the FCC cites an ongoing probe into Disney's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, critics argue the timing reflects President Donald Trump's demand Monday that ABC fire host Jimmy Kimmel over an 'expectant widow' joke.
  • Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez called the order "unprecedented, unlawful, and going nowhere," stating it is a "political stunt." Legal experts note the FCC has not revoked a broadcast license in more than 40 years.
  • Disney likely faces protracted legal battles as analysts suggest the company will cite First Amendment protections against content-based regulatory retaliation, imposing substantial defense costs while creating precedent for government authority over broadcast media.
  • The conflict signals an intensifying pressure campaign by the administration against major media outlets; should proceedings advance, the case may reshape regulatory boundaries and press-freedom standards for U.S. broadcasters in coming years.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Federal Communications Commission is initiating an early review of Disney's eight ABC broadcast licenses, advancing their renewal from 2028 to 2026, reportedly linked to Jimmy Kimmel's "expectant widow" joke about First Lady Melania Trump, which sparked backlash from Donald and Melania Trump.
  • FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has criticized Disney's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and is investigating possible violations of the Communications Act and racial and gender discrimination by Disney's ABC stations.
  • Disney must file license renewal applications within 30 days as part of the FCC's investigation to ensure the company meets public interest obligations.
  • Jimmy Kimmel's joke occurred shortly before a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, intensifying calls from the Trumps and others for ABC to fire Kimmel.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Federal Communications Commission
  3. Semafor