DNA sample found in Nancy Guthrie’s home leads to dead end as former suspects threaten lawsuit

Shea Taylor
TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is seen on a sign that people can leave messages on February 26, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. Law enforcement officials continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of February 1st. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More evidence in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation has led to another dead end, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which is also now facing legal action.

Investigators say they were unable to develop a usable DNA profile from a hair found inside Nancy Guthrie’s home.

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“But does that mean the hair isn’t that of the suspect? We won’t know that till we have the suspect’s hair. You don’t just destroy it.,” Nanos said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Nanos said investigators have preserved the sample, and it still may be of use later. He added that the sample was just one part of the broader DNA analysis still underway.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP

Other clues

There is still a mixed sample of DNA retrieved from Nancy Guthrie’s home. According to ABC News, it’s the only known piece of biological evidence.

That has also not yet been linked to a suspect. Nanos said that sample is a mix of as many as four people.

While it’s not clear if they will be able to separate the different samples, Nanos said multiple labs across the country are trying, including the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, and labs in Kansas, Florida, California and Arizona.

“My understanding is there are at least five, maybe six, labs across the country that are working on all of this,” Nanos said. “We have some of the brightest minds in the nation, if not the world, working on this.”

The 84-year-old Guthrie was taken from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1 by a masked man, who was captured on her doorbell camera. Investigators still aren’t sure if he was working alone. 

“I don’t think anybody here is ready to say it’s one guy; it’s 10 guys,” Nanos said.  “Did he have help? Could have.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lawsuits threatened

Meanwhile, lawyers for two men detained during the search for Guthrie, along with one man’s mother, have filed a notice of claim against Sheriff Nanos and a detective. A notice of claim is the required first step before filing a lawsuit.

One of the men, Carlos Palazuelos, was held at gunpoint and detained for hours ten days after Guthrie’s kidnapping before being released without charges. The notice argues investigators have never publicly cleared Palazuelos or stated he is not a suspect, leaving him to live under what his attorneys call a cloud of suspicion.

The second man, Daniel Maddox, was handcuffed and held for several hours that same day at the home investigators were searching for evidence. The claim also includes Maddox’s mother, who owns the home, alleging investigators damaged the property during the search.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A high-profile kidnapping investigation in Pima County, Arizona has produced no confirmed DNA match to a suspect, and legal action has been filed against the sheriff's office over how two men and a property owner were treated during the search.

DNA evidence remains unresolved

A mixed DNA sample from the victim's home, described as the only known biological evidence, has not been linked to any suspect despite analysis at multiple labs across the country.

Detainees not publicly cleared

According to attorneys for Carlos Palazuelos, investigators have never publicly stated he is not a suspect, leaving him under what his lawyers describe as a cloud of suspicion after hours of detention without charges.

Property damage claim filed

A notice of claim alleges investigators damaged a private home during the search, representing the required legal step before a lawsuit can be filed against the sheriff and a detective.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Arizona's Family
  2. Fox News
  3. ABC News
  4. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the case as a string of setbacks—using terms like “another blow,” “dead end,” and “misinformed” to spotlight investigative weakness and civil-liberties concerns, especially around the detained man’s planned $2.5 million claim and alleged gunpoint arrest.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right by contrast, lean into law-and-order drama, portraying the sheriff as “under-fire,” “embattled,” and who “lashes out,” while stressing the FBI timeline dispute, “crime scene” DNA limits, and even “unprocessed DNA and video evidence” as signs of institutional failure.

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Media landscape

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53 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Hair found in Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home has no DNA linked to any suspect, according to federal law enforcement and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
  • The FBI reported receiving both legitimate and illegitimate ransom notes since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance; investigations into those demands continue.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos denied any delays in FBI involvement, stating that federal agents were present from the first day of the investigation.
  • Sheriff Nanos believes Nancy Guthrie is still alive and emphasized that the case remains active with ongoing forensic work, video analysis, and thousands of tips being pursued by a joint task force.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, an attorney for Carlos Palazuelos, Daniel Maddox, and Josefina Maddox filed a notice of claim against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, alleging wrongful arrest and property damage in the Nancy Guthrie investigation.
  • Authorities detained Palazuelos at gunpoint on February 10 in Rio Rico, holding him for seven to eight hours without probable cause while deputies simultaneously searched his family's home and held Daniel Maddox under guard.
  • The claimants seek $3.25 million total, alleging their home was "ransacked" by deputies in military gear, causing significant property damage based on what the notice terms "false and baseless evidence."
  • Despite requests by counsel, Sheriff Nanos and the department have refused to retract public statements or clear the men's names, forcing them to live under a "cloud of suspicion" regarding the Guthrie case.
  • The investigation remains active with complex DNA and digital evidence under analysis, though Sheriff Nanos confirmed no suspects have been identified in the February 1 disappearance.

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Key points from the Right

  • DNA testing of hair found in Nancy Guthrie's home did not yield a profile, but the sample may still be useful in the investigation according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
  • Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly six months, with a $1.2 million reward offered for information leading to an arrest.
  • Sheriff Nanos defended his department against FBI Director Kash Patel's claim that the FBI was excluded or blocked early in the investigation, calling the claim "misinformed".
  • The investigation is active with extensive DNA and video evidence being analyzed, and two persons of interest questioned remain not cleared.

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Sources

  1. Arizona's Family
  2. Fox News
  3. ABC News
  4. NBC News