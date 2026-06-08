DOD fixes religious affiliation list after LDS members protest non-Christian label

Devin Pavlou
The DOD reversed its removal of Latter-day Saints members from the military's recognized Christian faiths after bipartisan backlash from Utah lawmakers.
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The Department of Defense is walking back its recent revision to the military’s faith codes, which it released last week, that offended members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The revision sparked bipartisan outrage after it reduced the list of about 200 identified religions to 31. 

The department announced on Friday that it was cutting the number of religions it officially identifies. While the LDS church, often referred to as Mormons, was still on the list, it wasn’t categorized as “Christian” beside others. Among the groups listed as officially designated Christian religions were Catholics, Orthodox Christians, Baptists and Jehovah’s Witnesses. 

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But in a Monday post by the DOD’s rapid response team, the department said it had corrected its mistake when revising its “redundant and unnecessary” labels.

“The goal of this effort is to simplify a previously out-of-control ‘belief’ coding system that had ballooned to over 200 codes,” the department wrote. “The Pentagon’s job is not to adjudicate theological debates, but instead to ensure sincerely-held faith is respected and encouraged in our ranks.”

How did Utah respond?

Utah has the largest LDS population of any state, with 42% of the state identifying as LDS, according to the Journal of Religion and Demography. Following the announcement of the first revision, many Republican lawmakers in the state, which overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the past three elections, criticized it. 

Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis said he was working with the DOD to make sure a “correction is made.” Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, also criticized the revision, telling a local news station that the list was “wrong and needs to be corrected.”

“No one needs to wonder where members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand. We stand with Christ. We are Christians,” he told FOX 13 News. “On that ground, and on the much larger ground of shared faith, values, and purpose, Latter-day Saints stand alongside many Christians of every tradition in following the teachings of Christ. We only ask to be accurately portrayed.”

After the department removed the Christian distinction from the other religions, many of the Republicans who criticized the Trump administration and the military thanked them for their quick response. 

“Thank you to the [DOD] for listening to our concerns, engaging thoughtfully and respectfully with my office on this issue, and for delivering a swift correction,” Curtis wrote in a follow-up post

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also commended the administration’s fast change, saying he was “grateful to [Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth] for correcting the error.”

What does the list do? 

In the United States, everyone is entitled to practice whatever religion they want. It was the main reason the founding fathers established the U.S. government. The military’s list of religious affiliations does not mean the religions that aren’t on it aren’t official religions. Instead, it helps military officers and the Chaplain Corps better understand the spiritual demographics of their troops. 

The list allows officers to more easily determine whom to send specific spiritual resources to and ensures troops have the right access to appropriate support, events or dietary accommodations.

Chaplains are trained and have to provide moral and personal support to all service members, regardless of their religious or non-religious background, according to military policy. The list was one way to help chaplains by identifying who practiced what. 

The list also includes “no religion” and “agnostic” options, allowing troops who don’t practice a religion to state they don’t adhere to any religious practices. Military officials removed multiple non-religious and nontheistic designations, like atheist and humanist, in favor of the broader “no religion” and “other religions” categories.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The Pentagon's revision and subsequent correction of its official military faith code list directly affect how service members' religious affiliations are recorded and what spiritual support, resources and accommodations they can access.

Chaplain support and resources

The faith code list determines which spiritual resources, support services and dietary accommodations military chaplains direct to individual service members based on their recorded religious affiliation.

Nonreligious designations narrowed

Specific categories, including atheist and humanist, were removed in favor of broader labels, consolidating how non-religious service members are officially identified in military records.

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Community reaction

Utah's Latter-day Saint community and its elected officials reacted with anger, calling the omission 'unacceptable' and 'repugnant.' Former LDS Air Force chaplain Jenna Carson told the Salt Lake Tribune, 'We're all confused about it,' while Eric Biggart of the LDS Dems Caucus said the move did not surprise him.

Context corner

The question of whether the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Christian has long been debated among Protestant evangelicals, some of whom have historically categorized it separately from mainstream Christianity. The Pentagon's list revision reignited that theological dispute within a government administrative context.

History lesson

The current list of over 200 religious codes was established in 2017 during President Trump's first term, endorsed by the Armed Forces Chaplains Board to better identify religious preferences. The new revision marks the first major change to that list in nearly a decade.

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Sources

  1. FOX 10 Phoenix
  2. Journal of Religion and Demography
  3. FOX 13 News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Pentagon change as an “outrage” and a partisan “own goal,” spotlighting LDS inclusion, Christian identity, and cross-aisle backlash.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as a wrongful exclusion, using sharper terms like “challenge,” “claim,” “reduces,” and “slashes” to portray bureaucratic overreach.

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Media landscape

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28 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Pentagon reduced the number of recognized military faith codes from over 200 to 31, initially separating The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from other Christian denominations, which caused bipartisan backlash from lawmakers and faith leaders.
  • Lawmakers from Utah, including Senators Mike Lee and John Curtis, criticized the Pentagon's original list and called the separate LDS classification unacceptable, urging the department to recognize LDS as Christian.
  • Following public criticism, the Pentagon revised the list by removing the 'Christian' designation from various denominations, including LDS, to avoid adjudicating theological disputes and to simplify chaplain support.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated the changes aimed to streamline chaplains' data collection and improve religious support, emphasizing that the reorganization was not intended to judge the legitimacy of any faith.

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Key points from the Center

  • The Pentagon sharply revised its newly introduced list of recognized military religious codes on Monday, moving quickly to defuse a massive political backlash sparked over the weekend by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
  • The controversy began Friday when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth slashed recognized faith categories from 211 down to 31, an administrative overhaul aimed at helping the chaplain corps streamline logistics. However, the system classified the LDS Church under a standalone category entirely separate from its 21 designated "Christian" sub-groups.
  • Mormon lawmakers led a fierce, public rebellion against the policy, with Utah Republican Senators Mike Lee and John Curtis, alongside Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, blasting the omission as "unacceptable" and demanding Hegseth immediately fix a classification that explicitly defied the church's core identity.
  • In modifying the policy, the Department of Defense completely removed the overarching "Christian" label from the tracking system, instead opting to list all 31 recognized faith groups—including specific Protestant denominations, Catholicism, Islam, Judaism, and the LDS Church—as flat, independent choices.
  • Despite the adjustment, the wider policy remains under intense fire from civil liberties groups, who note that the streamlined layout completely erases the distinct identities of minor beliefs by pushing Unitarian Universalists, Wiccans, Pagans, and Atheists into broad "Agnostic" or "Other Religions" brackets.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Department of Defense reduced recognized religious affiliation categories from 211 to 31 to streamline data collection and enhance chaplain support, as detailed in a May 20 memo by Under Secretary Anthony Tata.
  • The revised list groups many Christian denominations under a 'Christian' umbrella but lists The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints separately, prompting Utah Senators Mike Lee and John Curtis to defend its Christian classification.
  • The Department of Defense stated the list aims to assist chaplains in supporting service members' spiritual needs and does not judge the legitimacy of any faith, emphasizing respect for the First Amendment and free exercise of religion.
  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, with nearly 18 million members and a strong military service tradition, prefers its full name to reflect its Christian faith, as noted by Senator Curtis.

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Sources

  1. FOX 10 Phoenix
  2. Journal of Religion and Demography
  3. FOX 13 News