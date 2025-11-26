DOGE calls report saying it disbanded ‘fake news’; FBI director’s gift to New Zealand officials to be destroyed

In this Media Miss Minute, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) says a widely circulated report claiming it has been disbanded is “fake news.” And overseas, 3-D-printed revolvers gifted by FBI Director Kash Patel to New Zealand officials are being destroyed.

Media Miss by the left: DOGE claims agency remains functional despite reports of breakup

DOGE says it’s still going strong despite a report by Reuters this week saying the controversial agency was disbanded.

In a post on social media, DOGE called the report “fake news,” writing, “Just last week, doge terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M.”

As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We’ll be back in a few… https://t.co/S1pSmx26s0 — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said DOGE is no longer a “centralized agency.”

Under President Donald Trump’s orders, DOGE is expected to keep operating for at least eight more months.

Media Miss by the right: New Zealand destroys Patel’s 3-D printed gun gifts

During a recent visit to New Zealand, FBI Director Kash Patel gifted five government officials 3-D printed guns. While the revolvers were modeled after toy Nerf guns, all the gifts had to be surrendered for destruction.

Under New Zealand’s strict laws, 3-D printed weapons are treated similarly to real guns. And according to The Associated Press, pistols specifically require a permit beyond a standard gun license.

As a result, all five gifts were surrendered to authorities for destruction.

