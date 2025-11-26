Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

DOGE calls report saying it disbanded ‘fake news’; FBI director’s gift to New Zealand officials to be destroyed

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: DOGE calls report it disbanded "fake news;" and FBI Director Kash Patel's gifts to New Zealand must be destroyed.
Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images, Alex Wong/Getty Images

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Left Media Miss

The Department of Government Efficiency is pushing back on a Reuters report claiming it has disbanded, calling the article “fake news.”

Right Media Miss

Five 3-D printed revolvers given by FBI Director Kash Patel to top New Zealand officials are being destroyed. Even though they’re modeled after toys, they’re illegal under New Zealand law.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) says a widely circulated report claiming  it has been disbanded is  “fake news.” And overseas, 3-D-printed revolvers gifted by FBI Director Kash Patel to New Zealand officials are being destroyed.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the left: DOGE claims agency remains functional despite reports of breakup

DOGE says it’s still going strong despite a report by Reuters this week saying the controversial agency was disbanded.

In a post on social media, DOGE called the report “fake news,” writing, “Just last week, doge terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M.”

Meanwhile, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said DOGE is no longer a “centralized agency.”

Under President Donald Trump’s orders, DOGE is expected to keep operating for at least eight more months.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the right: New Zealand destroys Patel’s 3-D printed gun gifts

During a recent visit to New Zealand, FBI Director Kash Patel gifted five government officials 3-D printed guns. While the revolvers were modeled after toy Nerf guns, all the gifts had to be surrendered for destruction.

Under New Zealand’s strict laws, 3-D printed weapons are treated similarly to real guns. And according to The Associated Press, pistols specifically require a permit beyond a standard gun license.

As a result, all five gifts were surrendered to authorities for destruction.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories not being reported by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Federal News Network
  3. Bearing Arms
  4. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Federal News Network
  3. Bearing Arms
  4. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.