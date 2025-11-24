Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

DOGE gone: Trump administration says cost-cutting agency ‘doesn’t exist’

Evan Hummel
The Department of Government Efficiency no longer exists, according to one Trump administration official’s statement to Reuters.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

First public acknowledgement

The Trump administration for the first time publicly has reportedly said that the Department of Government Efficiency no longer exists.

DOGE promoted as cost-saving measure

The announcement marks an end to an initiative touted as a cost-saving program for the government, months before it was slated to end.

Unclear savings

While the Trump administration claims the effort saved the federal government billions of dollars, financial analysts said the numbers are essentially unverifiable.

Full story

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) no longer exists. The initiative meant to limit the size and cost of the federal government — which critics argued did little to cut spending — is gone after just eight months.

Reuters first reported the advisory agency’s demise on Monday.

President Donald Trump’s executive order creating the program, initially led by billionaire Elon Musk, stated that it would continue into next summer.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

‘That doesn’t exist’

When Reuters asked Scott Kupor, director of the Office of Personnel Management, about DOGE’s status, he replied, “That doesn’t exist.”

In the Trump administration’s first public remarks about shuttering DOGE, he also said it is no longer a “centralized entity.”

Established in January, DOGE rapidly decreased the federal workforce while redirecting resources toward initiatives at the top of Trump’s agenda. 

But an analysis by Politico found that DOGE’s budget slashing actually amounted to 5% of the billions in savings it claimed from canceling thousands of government contracts.

According to Kupor and files reviewed by Reuters, the federal government’s human resources office, or OPM, has managed operations formerly run by DOGE.

Where have some DOGE employees gone?

Reuters reports that at least two notable former DOGE employees now work with the National Design Studio, a new entity which Trump established through an executive order in August. That government body is now reportedly led by Joe Gebbia, the cofounder of Airbnb. The executive order also instructs him to enhance the look of government websites. 

Gebbia was reportedly part of Musk’s DOGE, team while staffer Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls,” pushed on social media for more people to join the team.

Other DOGE staff have reportedly moved on to other roles within the federal government. They include Jeremy Lewin, who helped the Trump administration dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Lewin now manages foreign aid at the State Department.

Musk and Trump touted DOGE

Musk often championed DOGE’s work on his X social media platform and came out with a chainsaw at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February to tout his efforts to cut down the size of the federal workforce and slice through bureaucracy. 

“This chainsaw for bureaucracy, ” Musk said at the event in National Harbor, Maryland. 

The White House continues to promote what it sees as a successful effort.

“President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Hiring freeze ends

Kupor also told the news outlet that a government-wide hiring freeze, a signature part of DOGE, is now over.

Trump had previously halted federal agencies from hiring new employees, with exceptions for staff hired for immigration enforcement and public safety. The president later said any other exceptions must go through a DOGE representative, on the condition that agencies hire “no more than one employee for every four” who leave.

“There is no target around reductions” any longer, Kupor told Reuters.

Ongoing Trump administration efforts

The report did not detail why DOGE ended earlier than scheduled. Several Republican-led states have announced their own DOGE-related efforts to reduce government size.

The Trump administration is also still focusing on cutting regulations it sees as overly bureaucratic or an obstacle to economic development.

Meanwhile, Musk, who had a public falling out with Trump earlier this year, was seen in Washington, D.C., where he attended a White House dinner for Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Mathew Grisham contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The closure of the Department of Government Efficiency highlights ongoing debates about the effectiveness of government restructuring efforts, the movement of key personnel and the priorities of current federal leadership regarding government size and efficiency.

Government restructuring

The creation and rapid dissolution of the Department of Government Efficiency reflect changing approaches and challenges in reducing government spending and managing federal operations.

Personnel shifts

The redeployment of former DOGE employees to new or existing government entities shows how political and administrative changes can redirect talent and continue certain initiatives under different leadership.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The White House
  3. Politico

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

175 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The White House
  3. Politico

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.