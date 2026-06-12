DOJ approves Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, potentially putting CBS News and CNN under one roof

Mark Keierleber
The Justice Department’s antitrust division approved Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
Image credit: Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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The Justice Department has given the greenlight to Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, a merger with major implications for the media industry and consumers. 

Among them: television news outlets CBS News and CNN could soon be housed under the same roof — with Bari Weiss at the head of the table for both.

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The Justice Department’s antitrust division announced the news late Friday, noting in a statement it determined after an eight-month investigation that the megamerger “is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers.” 

The deal is set to create one of the largest companies in the news and entertainment business. Paramount CEO David Ellison, an ally of President Donald Trump, is poised to oversee the film studios Paramount and Warner Bros. and the streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max — along with the two major news operations. 

Despite the consolidation, federal antitrust investigators concluded the deal could actually benefit Hollywood and beyond. Politico first reported the Justice Department’s decision. 

“The extensive investigatory record reviewed by the Division suggests that the impact of the transaction will be to increase competition across the media and entertainment ecosystem, with benefits for American consumers and workers,” the department said in a media release. 

In a statement to Politico, a Paramount spokesperson said the decision would allow the company to “better compete against dominant technology platforms,” and that it hopes to finalize the deal as quickly as possible. The spokesperson acknowledged the company is operating in “an industry increasingly defined by intense competition for audiences, talent, technology and investment.” 

Paramount didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Straight Arrow. 

Critics warn the merger could lead to media industry layoffs and, at CNN, a rightward reboot. Since Ellison’s media production and financing company Skydance acquired Paramount last year, the company has faced criticism for implementing a remake at CBS News. Ellison hired Weiss as the network’s top editor. Most recently, Weiss oversaw a shakeup at the newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” including high-profile firings and the appointment of an executive producer without previous broadcast news experience. 

Trump has advocated for the deal. He has close ties to Ellison and his father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison. 

Although Paramount cleared a major hurdle Friday, the deal isn’t set in stone as California, New York and other states prepare a lawsuit set to be filed in the coming weeks. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said it’s now up to state attorneys general to block the merger from coming to fruition.

“This is terrible news for every American who doesn’t want Trump-aligned billionaires to control what they watch and how much they pay,” Warren posted on X. “The Paramount-Warner Bros. deal has reeked of corruption and influence-peddling.”

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Mark Keierleber
Mark Keierleber is a media, bias and algorithms reporter for Straight Arrow, where he investigates how information is built, distributed, distorted and amplified in the digital age.
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Why this story matters

The Justice Department cleared a merger that would combine CBS News and CNN under a single company led by a Trump ally, reshaping two major news sources many Americans rely on.

Two news networks, one owner

CBS News and CNN would operate under the same leadership. Bari Weiss — who recently oversaw high-profile changes at '60 Minutes' — is positioned to oversee both outlets.

Deal faces state challenges

California, New York and other states are preparing a lawsuit to block the merger, meaning the deal is not yet final despite federal clearance.

Editorial direction already shifting

Since Skydance acquired Paramount, CBS News has undergone changes critics describe as a rightward reboot, including firings and a new executive producer without broadcast news experience.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 39 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The deal is valued at approximately $110-111 billion, with Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds providing $24 billion in equity funding. Paramount projects over $6 billion in cost savings, which critics say signals large-scale layoffs across the combined company.

Community reaction

More than 5,500 filmmakers, actors, writers and industry professionals signed an open letter opposing the merger, warning of job losses and reduced competition. The Writers Guild of America organized the effort, with signatories including Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo.

Underreported

The FCC has not yet ruled on Paramount's April request to approve the foreign investments backing the acquisition, and U.S. senators have raised concerns about both Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and Chinese company involvement — a regulatory thread that remains unresolved.

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Reuters
  3. Sen. Elizabeth Warren via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the merger as a politically charged win for “Trump’s DOJ,” stressing “MAGA ally” ties, “looming” lawsuits, and the broader power play behind a $110 billion deal.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat the same approval as a clean, market-friendly milestone — using upbeat cues like “green light,” “whole new era,” and emphasizing it came with no concessions.

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Media landscape

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39 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Department of Justice approved Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a source familiar with the matter.
  • Paramount CEO David Ellison stated the merger is expected to close by September during the company's April earnings call.
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta is still reviewing the transaction and may sue to block the deal despite federal approval.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, The Justice Department signed off on Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the way for a merger that will reshape the American entertainment industry, Politico first reported.
  • European Union officials are reviewing the merger due to financial backing from three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Abu Dhabi's IMAD Holding, and the Qatar Investment Authority.
  • Warner owns a 116-year-old film studio and HBO Max streaming service, while Paramount operates a 114-year-old studio and CBS broadcast network. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison aims to honor both legacies while building a next-generation media company.
  • Despite The Justice Department's clearance, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the United Kingdom's antitrust authority are investigating the transaction. More than 1,000 entertainment professionals warned in April that the deal would further consolidate the media landscape.
  • Internal criticism at CBS News has mounted in recent weeks under Ellison's leadership after his appointed editor in chief, Bari Weiss, fired multiple '60 Minutes' correspondents at the end of the most recent season.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Department of Justice's Antitrust Division approved Paramount Skydance's $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery without requiring asset sales or concessions, stating the merger is unlikely to harm competition in theatrical film production and distribution.
  • The merger combines major entertainment assets such as Warner Bros., HBO Max, Paramount+, and CNN, creating a streaming platform with around 200 million subscribers.
  • Over 5,500 entertainment professionals and labor groups opposed the deal, warning it could reduce competition, eliminate jobs, and concentrate media power, but the DOJ did not challenge the transaction.
  • Despite approval, the merger still awaits possible review by international regulators and state officials, and practical integration challenges remain for the combined company.

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Reuters
  3. Sen. Elizabeth Warren via X