DOJ could use taxpayer funds to settle Trump’s IRS lawsuit; Voluntary departure orders surge under Trump administration

In this Media Miss Minute, the Justice Department is reportedly weighing whether taxpayer dollars could be used to settle President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. Plus, new data shows a sharp rise in migrants choosing to self-deport since Trump returned to office.

Media Miss by the right: DOJ weighs settlement options in Trump IRS lawsuit

The Department of Justice is discussing possible settlement options in Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, according to The New York Times. ABC News is also reporting a potential agreement is in the works.

Trump claims the IRS failed to stop a former contractor from leaking his tax returns between 2018 and 2020 during his first term.

The Times reports the DOJ has explored several paths forward, including a taxpayer-funded financial settlement or an agreement that would end current and future IRS audits involving Trump, his family, and related business entities.

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Media Miss by the left: Voluntary departure orders spike more than 600%

New figures show immigration judges have issued more than 80,000 voluntary departure orders since Trump began his second term in January 2025.

An analysis by the Vera Institute of Justice found the number of voluntary departures between January 2025 and March 2026 jumped more than 600% compared to the final 15 months of the Biden administration, when roughly 11,400 of those orders were issued.

Involuntary departure allows migrants to leave the country on their own instead of going through formal deportation proceedings.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.