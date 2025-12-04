Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

DOJ expected to seek new indictment of Letitia James: Report

Jason K. Morrell
Prosecutors are preparing to seek a new indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James after her initial indictment was dismissed.
Image credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

New indictments

Federal prosecutors are planning to seek new indictments against New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to MSNOW, after previous charges were dismissed.

Dismissal of previous charges

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that the original indictments against Letitia James and FBI Director James Comey were invalid because Lindsey Halligan, who brought the charges as acting U.S. attorney, was not lawfully appointed.

Internal DOJ deliberations

According to MSNOW, the Justice Department has not yet filed an appeal announced by the White House and has been debating how to proceed. Senior DOJ leaders have decided to seek new indictments for both James and Comey, following the judge’s ruling.

Full story

Federal prosecutors are preparing to seek a new indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, MSNOW reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans. The move comes after a federal judge dismissed earlier criminal charges against James and former FBI Director James Comey last week.

The news outlet reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Keller, normally based in Missouri, is expected to present the case to a grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Judge dismissed first indictments, but left the door open

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled last week that the original indictments were invalid because Lindsey Halligan, who brought the charges as acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was not lawfully appointed and therefore had no authority to prosecute in federal court.

Currie dismissed the cases without prejudice, meaning the Justice Department can attempt to re-indict.

James and Comey’s prosecutions have faced significant factual and procedural problems from the outset. Career prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia had concluded there was not enough evidence to pursue charges. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump pushed the department to move forward against two of his most vocal critics.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Internal DOJ debate on how to proceed

The Justice Department has not yet filed the appeal that the White House announced on Nov. 24. Instead, senior DOJ leaders have spent days debating strategy and have now determined they must seek new indictments for both James and Comey.

Currie’s ruling, MSNOW notes, flagged a potential statute-of-limitations problem that could complicate any attempt to re-indict Comey.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Justice Department’s attempts to re-indict James Comey and Letitia James after the dismissal of previous charges raises questions about the legal process, prosecutorial authority and the handling of politically sensitive cases by federal authorities.

Prosecutorial authority

A judge’s dismissal of the original indictments over the prosecutor's unlawful appointment highlights the importance of proper legal procedures and the authority required to bring federal charges.

Political context

According to several sources, the prosecution of Comey and James, both critics of President Donald Trump, has been widely viewed through a political lens, raising concerns about the motivations behind federal legal actions.

Statute of limitations

Legal experts and defense attorneys suggest the time allowed to re-indict Comey may have expired, emphasizing how procedural deadlines could limit further prosecution and affect the outcome of high-profile cases.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 41 media outlets

Oppo research

Opponents of the prosecution, including legal scholars and defense attorneys, argue Halligan's lack of authority voided the indictments and that political motivation undermined the prosecution's credibility, as noted in MS NOW and left-leaning legal commentary.

Policy impact

The ruling may prompt the DOJ to adopt stricter vetting and appointment processes for interim US attorneys to avoid similar procedural pitfalls in future high-profile cases.

Underreported

The practical implications for future high-profile indictments and how procedural missteps by the Justice Department might impact public trust in federal prosecutions are not widely explored across the news articles.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. MSNOW

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Justice Department's potential new indictments against James Comey and Letitia James as "politically fraught" actions by the "Trump DOJ" targeting "perceived political enemies," raising concerns about the "statute of limitations already expiring.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a procedural focus, using cautious language like "could present" and detailing the likelihood of new indictments without emotional framing.
  • Media outlets on the right employ sensational terms like "BREAKING" and portrays the move as a deserved "Hit," dramatically predicting "Victory Laps Might Come to a Screeching Halt" for the figures, even attributing the prior dismissal to a "Clinton judge" and morally condemning their alleged "mocking" as "bad karma.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

41 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Justice Department may present a new indictment against James Comey and Letitia James to a grand jury this week, as indicated by sources familiar with the situation.
  • Previous cases against Comey and Letitia James were dismissed because the interim US Attorney did not have lawful authority to file the charges.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The Justice Department may present new indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James to grand juries this week.
  • Comey had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to Congress, while James pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud-related charges.
  • FBI Director Kash Patel said multiple responses, potentially including new indictments, could come after Thanksgiving in the dismissed cases against Comey and James.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Justice Department is considering new indictments against James Comey and Letitia James after a federal judge dismissed previous charges due to an unlawful appointment of Lindsey Halligan as interim U.S. Attorney.
  • Comey's lawyers argue that the statute of limitations has expired on his case, but the judge indicated some provisions might extend the deadline into spring 2026, according to sources.
  • The Department of Justice may present fresh charges to grand juries in Virginia soon to revive the cases against Comey and James, as noted by multiple reports.
  • FBI Director Kash Patel indicated that the DOJ could pursue multiple options regarding the cases, suggesting new indictments could be on the way.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. MSNOW

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.