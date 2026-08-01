DOJ moves to drop case against Olympian, says damage to reflecting pool from ‘flawed installation’

Cassandra Buchman
The Department of Justice moved on Friday to dismiss the case against Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who it accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. In a court filing obtained by The Hill, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the damage seen at the pool was not vandalism, but instead, the result of a "botched installation."
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The Department of Justice moved on Friday to dismiss the case against Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who it accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. In a court filing obtained by The Hill, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the damage seen at the pool was not vandalism, but instead, the result of a “botched installation.”

Hearn earlier this month pleaded not guilty after a grand jury indicted him on one count of destruction of property. Prosecutors initially alleged he caused more than $1,000 in damage by pulling up part of the pool’s newly installed blue liner based on reports from the Department of the Interior and U.S. Park police.

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However, Pirro said in the filing, the Department of the Interior later provided additional documents to her office indicating the damage to the pool from June was because of the “flawed installation” by the contractor. She said this was because of the “rush” to complete the project before the America 250 celebrations taking place in July.

“Because these recently-produced materials significantly undermine the evidentiary basis for the indictment initially supplied by the DOI and U.S. Park Police, the USAO-DC respectfully moves to dismiss the indictment without prejudice,” Pirro wrote.

These documents specifically show that work on installing the lining “almost immediately fell behind,” Pirro wrote, because of a combination of “very rainy and windy weather, repeated failures of testing on the sealing of the expansion joints, and delays in obtaining sealing product at the worksite.”

“The rush to complete the project led to hasty and botched work that was not remediated before the project was finished and the fencing removed,” Pirro said.

One of Hearn’s lawyers, Norm Eisen, wrote in a statement on X that the Trump administration’s case against his client “should never have been brought.”

“Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong,” Eisen wrote. “The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology.”

President Donald Trump earlier this year made restoring the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool one of his Washington beautification priorities. Shortly after reopening, though, the more than $16 million project ran into visible problems, including the new blue liner peeling and algae turning the water green.

Trump, on Saturday, said he disagreed “100%” with Pirro about the Reflecting Pool.

“There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!” he wrote on Truth Social.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A federal criminal case against a private citizen collapsed after the government acknowledged its own evidence was flawed, showing how an indictment can be brought and dropped based on disputed agency reporting.

Charges dropped after new evidence

David Hearn faced a federal destruction-of-property charge that was dismissed after Interior Department documents indicated a contractor's rushed installation caused the damage, not Hearn.

Agency reports drove the case

The indictment was initially built on reports from the Department of the Interior and U.S. Park Police, which prosecutors later said were significantly undermined by additional documents those same agencies produced.

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Context corner

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, completed in 1923, has a long history of maintenance problems. A 1986 engineering report found its structural system was failing, and the Interior Department previously noted it leaks 16 million gallons annually.

Do the math

Trump initially estimated the renovation at $1.5 million. Atlantic Industrial Coatings received over $14.6 million via no-bid contract. Green Water Solutions received $1.7 million. Total renovation costs exceeded $16 million.

Policy impact

The case raises questions about the use of no-bid federal contracts, the Interior Department's obligation to share information with prosecutors and the standard for bringing felony charges against citizens. Congressional Democrats launched investigations into the no-bid contracts awarded to Atlantic Industrial Coatings and Green Water Solutions.

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Sources

  1. United States of America v. David Hearn
  2. The Hill

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the dismissal as a Trump-era embarrassment, stressing words like “hasty,” “botched,” “scapegoat,” and “humiliating” to portray the case as a rushed, politically driven fiasco tied to a $14 million renovation.
  • Media outlets in the center stays more procedural, focusing on the filing and the “flawed installation” explanation.
  • Media outlets on the right treat the reversal as a correction after better evidence, but pivots toward bureaucratic blame, using phrases like “withheld key evidence,” “BREAKING,” and “dismisses” to spotlight prosecutorial overreach and official missteps.

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Sources

  1. United States of America v. David Hearn
  2. The Hill