DOJ opens criminal investigation into Florida Rep. Cory Mills: Reports

Shea Taylor
The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating embattled Florida Congressman Cory Mills.
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating embattled Congressman Cory Mills. R-Fla. According to reports from NBC News and MS NOW, Mills is the subject of a criminal investigation.

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Sources told NBC that investigators are looking into Mills’ finances and alleged overseas business dealings. Another source told MS NOW the FBI contacted at least one person last year about Mills’ finances, allegations of misconduct and individuals in his orbit.

In a social media post, Mills dismissed the reports as “fake news” and a “witch hunt,” writing, “even the DoJ has not confirmed or made any official statement of such an investigation existing.”

Not the only investigation

Mills is already under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that he violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources and engaged in sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Last October, Mills was ordered by a Florida judge to have no contact with an ex-girlfriend after she claimed he threatened to release nude images of her and physically harm her future boyfriends after she broke up with him. That order has since lapsed.

In May, the Ethics Committee said it had authorized “more than 20 subpoenas, collected thousands of documents, and contacted dozens of witnesses” in its investigation.

Running for reelection

Mills is currently running for reelection in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, where he’s served since 2023. He’s facing three other GOP candidates in next month’s primary.

One of his opponents, Michael Johnson, has tried to sue to get Mills off the primary ballot. Johnson alleges Mills’ candidate documents were improperly notarized since they were signed and stamped while he was in Washington, D.C., when Florida law mandates that notaries must be physically present in the state when witnessing signatures.

A district judge tossed the lawsuit, ruling that Florida law “does not provide Plaintiff with a cause of action to seek the disqualification of another candidate based upon that candidate’s satisfaction of the qualifications process.” Johnson announced on Monday he’s appealing the decision.

Florida’s primary is set for Aug. 18.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Center-rated reporting

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Why this story matters

A sitting U.S. congressman faces multiple overlapping investigations and a contested primary ballot challenge, raising questions about congressional representation for Florida's 7th District voters.

Voters face unresolved legal cloud

Florida's 7th District primary is set for Aug. 18, and Rep. Cory Mills remains on the ballot despite an ongoing appeal challenging whether his candidate documents were properly filed.

Ethics probe already extensive

The House Ethics Committee has issued more than 20 subpoenas, collected thousands of documents and contacted dozens of witnesses, according to the committee's own May statement.

DOJ inquiry reported, unconfirmed

NBC News and MS NOW reported a criminal investigation into Mills' finances and alleged overseas business dealings; the DOJ has not confirmed or issued any official statement about it.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. MS NOW
  3. WESH 2 News
  4. Orlando Sentinel

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. MS NOW
  3. WESH 2 News
  4. Orlando Sentinel