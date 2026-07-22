DOJ opens criminal investigation into Florida Rep. Cory Mills: Reports

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating embattled Congressman Cory Mills. R-Fla. According to reports from NBC News and MS NOW, Mills is the subject of a criminal investigation.

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Sources told NBC that investigators are looking into Mills’ finances and alleged overseas business dealings. Another source told MS NOW the FBI contacted at least one person last year about Mills’ finances, allegations of misconduct and individuals in his orbit.

In a social media post, Mills dismissed the reports as “fake news” and a “witch hunt,” writing, “even the DoJ has not confirmed or made any official statement of such an investigation existing.”

Imagine how desperate fake news must be to make a claim of DoJ investigation when even the DoJ has not confirmed or made official statements of such an investigation existing. The fake news “anonymous source” political witch hunts are pathetic. — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) July 22, 2026

Not the only investigation

Mills is already under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that he violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources and engaged in sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Last October, Mills was ordered by a Florida judge to have no contact with an ex-girlfriend after she claimed he threatened to release nude images of her and physically harm her future boyfriends after she broke up with him. That order has since lapsed.

In May, the Ethics Committee said it had authorized “more than 20 subpoenas, collected thousands of documents, and contacted dozens of witnesses” in its investigation.

Running for reelection

Mills is currently running for reelection in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, where he’s served since 2023. He’s facing three other GOP candidates in next month’s primary.

One of his opponents, Michael Johnson, has tried to sue to get Mills off the primary ballot. Johnson alleges Mills’ candidate documents were improperly notarized since they were signed and stamped while he was in Washington, D.C., when Florida law mandates that notaries must be physically present in the state when witnessing signatures.

A district judge tossed the lawsuit, ruling that Florida law “does not provide Plaintiff with a cause of action to seek the disqualification of another candidate based upon that candidate’s satisfaction of the qualifications process.” Johnson announced on Monday he’s appealing the decision.

Florida’s primary is set for Aug. 18.

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