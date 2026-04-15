DOJ says Biden admin targeted anti-abortion protesters; Immigration judges fired after blocking deportations

In this Media Miss Minute, the Trump Justice Department is accusing the Biden administration of biased prosecutions targeting anti-abortion protesters. And two immigration judges are out of a job after blocking the deportation of Palestinian students.

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Media Miss by the left: DOJ accuses Biden admin of biased prosecutions

The Department of Justice has fired at least four federal prosecutors accused of misusing the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

In a new report, the DOJ says the Biden administration worked with pro-abortion groups to monitor and target pro-life activists.

The report points to aggressive tactics, including the arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck by 16 armed FBI agents. It also cites sentencing disparities where prosecutors sought an average of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants compared to 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants.

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Media Miss by the right: US fires immigration judges fired after deportation rulings

The Trump administration has fired two immigration judges who dismissed deportation cases against two pro-Palestinian international students, according to a New York Times report.

In separate rulings, the judges said the government lacked sufficient grounds for deportation. The Trump administration says they were removed over a lack of impartiality.

The New York Times found both judges granted asylum at nearly twice the national average.

More than 100 immigration judges have resigned or been fired since Trump began his second term in January 2025.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.