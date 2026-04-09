DOJ says Bondi will not appear before House Oversight Committee in Epstein investigation

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was supposed to appear before the House Oversight Committee next week, but the Justice Department now says she will no longer attend.

A spokeswoman for the committee shared the update Wednesday, saying Bondi will no longer appear because she was subpoenaed in her official capacity as attorney general. President Donald Trump fired her from that job last week.

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Lawmakers argue for her appearance, threaten contempt

The announcement quickly drew bipartisan criticism, with lawmakers on both sides saying they still expect Bondi to sit for the deposition.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Bondi “cannot escape accountability” by leaving office.

“Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title,” Mace wrote on X. “The American people deserve answers, and we expect her to appear as soon as a new date is set.”

Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General. Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title. She will still have to appear before the Oversight… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 8, 2026

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif, said he will push for contempt charges if Bondi refuses to appear. “Bondi needs to come testify,” he wrote on X, whether she is the AG or not.”

Let’s be crystal clear, here’s the language @RepNancyMace read for the bi-partisan subpoena:



“Mr. Chairman, I move that the Committee issue a subpoena to the Honorable Pamela Jo Bondi to appear before the Committee…”



Bondi needs to come testify, whether she is the AG or not. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 8, 2026

Epstein investigation continues

The fight centers on Bondi’s role in releasing the so-called Epstein files. Lawmakers have complained that the Justice Department missed a deadline for the files’ release, withheld certain documents and redacted names of some people involved with Epstein while failing to delete names of victims.

The Oversight Committee is pressing ahead with other witnesses.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set for a closed-door interview on June 10. Gates has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and says he is willing to cooperate.

He has called his meetings and dealings with Epstein a huge mistake.