DOJ says Bondi will not appear before House Oversight Committee in Epstein investigation

Julia Marshall
Pam Bondi was supposed to appear before the House Oversight Committee next week, but the DOJ now says she will no longer attend.
Image credit: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was supposed to appear before the House Oversight Committee next week, but the Justice Department now says she will no longer attend.

A spokeswoman for the committee shared the update Wednesday, saying Bondi will no longer appear because she was subpoenaed in her official capacity as attorney general. President Donald Trump fired her from that job last week.

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Lawmakers argue for her appearance, threaten contempt

The announcement quickly drew bipartisan criticism, with lawmakers on both sides saying they still expect Bondi to sit for the deposition.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Bondi “cannot escape accountability” by leaving office.

“Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title,” Mace wrote on X. “The American people deserve answers, and we expect her to appear as soon as a new date is set.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif, said he will push for contempt charges if Bondi refuses to appear. “Bondi needs to come testify,” he wrote on X, whether she is the AG or not.”

Epstein investigation continues

The fight centers on Bondi’s role in releasing the so-called Epstein files. Lawmakers have complained that the Justice Department missed a deadline for the files’ release, withheld certain documents and redacted names of some people involved with Epstein while failing to delete names of victims.

The Oversight Committee is pressing ahead with other witnesses.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set for a closed-door interview on June 10. Gates has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and says he is willing to cooperate.

He has called his meetings and dealings with Epstein a huge mistake.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A congressional investigation into the release of Jeffrey Epstein files is now in dispute over whether a former cabinet official must comply with a subpoena after leaving office.

Subpoena compliance is contested

The Justice Department says Bondi's subpoena no longer applies because she left office, while bipartisan lawmakers say the subpoena was issued to her by name, not title.

Contempt charges are threatened

Rep. Robert Garcia said he will push for contempt charges if Bondi refuses to appear, according to his public statement.

Epstein file errors alleged

Lawmakers say the Epstein files Bondi released contained multiple errors and missed a congressionally set deadline, which is the basis for the committee's inquiry.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

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