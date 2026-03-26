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DOJ settles Michael Flynn lawsuit; payout reported around $1.2M

Jason K. Morrell
The DOJ has settled a lawsuit brought by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ending his claim of wrongful prosecution.
Image credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / The Associated Press

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The Justice Department has settled a lawsuit brought by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ending his claim of wrongful prosecution. The agreement closes a case that sought at least $50 million in damages and centers on the Russia investigation.

Court filings show both sides agreed to dismiss the case, with Flynn set to receive “settlement funds.” The filing does not list an amount. A person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the payment is about $1.2 million.

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Settlement resolves Flynn’s claims

Flynn filed the lawsuit in 2023, arguing federal investigators targeted him because of his role in Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and early months in the White House. He claimed the case amounted to malicious prosecution.

The agreement does not spell out additional terms beyond the payment and each side covering its own legal costs.

Case began with 2017 FBI charge

The case stems from a 2017 charge in which Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He later pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the late Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Flynn admitted to making false statements and later moved to withdraw his plea, accusing prosecutors of bad faith and breaking their agreement.

Case dropped, pardon followed

The Justice Department moved to dismiss the case in 2020, saying it should not continue. That decision set off a legal fight that ended when Trump pardoned Flynn later that year.

AP Photo/John Locher, File

Flynn served less than a month as national security adviser before he was removed in 2017 after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Kislyak.

DOJ describes settlement as corrective

The Justice Department says the settlement addresses what it views as wrongdoing tied to the Russia investigation.

In his lawsuit, Flynn said he was “falsely branded as a traitor to his country,” lost business opportunities and spent substantial money on his defense.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

The federal government is paying a former national security adviser roughly $1.2 million to settle claims that he was wrongfully prosecuted, establishing a precedent for compensation in cases where defendants allege investigative misconduct.

Federal liability for prosecution claims

The Justice Department agreed to pay settlement funds after Flynn argued investigators targeted him, creating a framework where individuals can seek damages if they believe they were wrongfully charged.

Cost of legal defense

Flynn cited substantial money spent on his defense as part of his damages claim, illustrating the financial burden defendants face even when charges are later dropped or pardoned.

Reputational harm as compensable injury

The settlement recognizes Flynn's claim that being publicly accused damaged his business opportunities, suggesting federal agencies may face liability for how criminal allegations affect a person's livelihood.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN

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