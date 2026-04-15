Trump threatens to fire Fed Chair Powell as probe escalates

William Jackson
Federal prosecutors made an unannounced visit Tuesday to the Federal Reserve’s headquarters, seeking access to the central bank’s multibillion-dollar renovation site, but staff turned them away.
Image credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if he refuses to leave the central bank at the end of his term, despite Powell’s vow to stay on the board until a criminal investigation into his conduct is completely resolved.

Trump made the comment in a Fox Business interview, saying, “Then I’ll have to fire him,” when asked by Maria Bartiromo what would happen if Powell remains in place after May 15.

The escalating standoff comes just a day after federal prosecutors made an unannounced visit to the Federal Reserve’s headquarters, seeking access to the central bank’s multibillion-dollar renovation site, only to be turned away by staff.

The visit by officials from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office came as the Justice Department’s criminal probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to stall in court. The investigation centers on Powell’s testimony last year about the yearslong renovation project at the Fed’s historic buildings in Washington.

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Last month, Chief Judge James Boasberg blocked subpoenas served on the Fed, writing that the government had produced “essentially zero evidence” of a crime and “no evidence whatsoever” that Powell had done anything wrong other than “displeasing the President.”

Earlier this month, the Justice Department also lost a bid to revive those subpoenas.

The Fed’s outside counsel, Robert Hur, wrote to prosecutors Tuesday that it was inappropriate to try to bypass the courts and asked them not to contact the central bank outside the presence of counsel.

Pirro defended the attempted inspection in a statement, saying the renovation project’s nearly 80% cost overruns deserved serious review.

The dispute is also complicating politics on Capitol Hill. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he will not vote to advance Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Powell as Fed chair, from the Senate Banking Committee until the Justice Department ends its investigation.

The renovation project has cost about $2.5 billion so far, according to CBS News. The Fed is not funded through tax dollars.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A federal criminal investigation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, twice blocked in court, is now affecting the Senate confirmation process for his successor.

Courts have twice blocked the probe

A federal judge ruled the government provided 'essentially zero evidence' of a crime and 'no evidence whatsoever' that Powell acted wrongly beyond 'displeasing the President,' according to the ruling.

Leadership transition is stalled

Sen. Thom Tillis said he will not advance Trump's Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh from committee until the Justice Department ends its investigation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News

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