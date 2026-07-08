DOJ warns election officials of possible criminal charges over voter rolls

William Jackson
The Justice Department is warning election officials in every state and Washington, D.C., that they could face criminal prosecution if they knowingly keep noncitizens on voter rolls or help them cast ballots in federal elections.
Image credit: AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

The Justice Department is warning election officials in every state and Washington, D.C., that they could face criminal prosecution if they knowingly keep noncitizens on voter rolls or help them cast ballots in federal elections.

The letters, signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the department’s Civil Rights Division, give state officials five days to explain how they will comply with federal voter eligibility laws and maintain what the department called “clean voter lists.”

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A Justice Department spokesperson said the letters seek “voluntary compliance” with states’ obligations under federal law to ensure that only citizens vote in federal elections.

Noncitizen voting in federal elections is already illegal and extremely rare. However, Trump and his administration have repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that it is widespread.

Voter data fight

The letters come amid a broader Justice Department push for state voter roll data.

The department has sued 30 states and Washington, D.C., for resisting those requests. CBS News reported that the department has also lost in district court 11 times, with one ruling affirmed by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The department says it wants the data to check whether states are maintaining accurate voter rolls. CBS News reported that the Civil Rights Division has also acknowledged plans to share the data with the Department of Homeland Security for screening for noncitizen voters.

States push back

Some state officials criticized the letters.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson called them “truly bizarre behavior,” saying state election officials are being targeted for resisting demands for private voter data.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Arizona election officials ensure only eligible citizens are registered and will follow state law, “not directions that come from political rhetoric or intimidation.”

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The Justice Department has formally warned election officials in all 50 states and D.C. that they face potential criminal prosecution over how they manage voter rolls, a direct pressure campaign on the officials who administer local elections.

Criminal threat to election officials

State and local election officials have been given five days to explain their voter roll compliance or face potential federal criminal prosecution, according to the letters.

Voter data sharing planned

The Civil Rights Division has acknowledged plans to share state voter roll data with the Department of Homeland Security.

States contesting the demands

Multiple state officials have publicly rejected the letters as intimidation, and the Justice Department has reportedly lost in district court 11 times over related voter data requests.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News
  3. Arizona Secretary of State's Office

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News
  3. Arizona Secretary of State's Office