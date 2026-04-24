DOJ watchdog to audit Epstein files after delayed releases and files pulled offline

Jason K. Morrell
The DOJ has launched an internal audit to review the department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and their release.
Image credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has launched an audit into how the agency handled the release of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein, focusing on a process that missed deadlines, pulled documents offline and drew bipartisan criticism.

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Audit targets release decisions and redactions

The Office of the Inspector General said it will review how the department identified, gathered and released records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That includes how officials decided what to redact or withhold, and how they responded after documents were published and later removed.

“If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider addressing other issues that may arise during the course of the audit,” the statement said.

The watchdog said it will issue a public report once the review is complete.

Delays and document removals drew criticism

The law required the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related records within 30 days of being signed last November. The department met that deadline in part, but the initial release did not include the full scope of material covered by the statute.

In the months that followed, the department published additional batches totaling millions of pages, then removed tens of thousands of files from public access, leaving broken links in their place.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Those moves drew criticism from lawmakers and Epstein survivors, who called for an independent review of how the records were handled and whether material had been improperly withheld.

Lawmakers press for full accounting

The legislation requiring the release was led by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who have both pushed for a full accounting of the process.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The Justice Department has defended its handling of the records, saying some materials were withheld to protect victims’ identities or avoid interfering with ongoing investigations.

Leadership changes tied to controversy

The fallout from the document rollout contributed to the removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this year. Her successor, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has defended the department’s approach while also making clear he does not intend to revisit the issue going forward.

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in the case.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A federal watchdog audit is now examining whether the Justice Department properly released, redacted or withheld public records that a law required to be disclosed, leaving the public record of the Epstein files incomplete and contested.

Documents went offline

Tens of thousands of files the department published were later removed, leaving broken links where public records had been accessible.

Law's deadline was missed

The Epstein Files Transparency Act required full release within 30 days; the department's initial release did not cover the full scope the statute required.

Redaction decisions under review

The audit will examine how officials decided what to withhold, including whether material was improperly kept from public access, according to the Inspector General.

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Behind the numbers

The DOJ collected over 6 million pages of Epstein-related records but released roughly 3.5 million. A CBS News analysis found more than 47,000 files — about 65,500 pages — were later removed, leaving approximately 2.7 million pages publicly accessible.

Debunking

The DOJ said files related to a woman's unsubstantiated accusations against President Trump were "incorrectly coded as duplicative" and inadvertently withheld, not deliberately suppressed. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche denied allegations that the department withheld files to protect Trump.

Solution spotlight

The House Oversight Committee has pursued its own parallel investigation, subpoenaing figures including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. New Mexico also established a truth commission and conducted searches of Epstein's Zorro Ranch property as part of a state criminal investigation.

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Sources

  1. CBS news
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the OIG review as a survivors-first accountability story, using charged terms like "censorship," "survivors' ire," and "improper redactions" and alleging redactions protected powerful figures.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize institutional scandal and political embarrassment—using phrases like "fallout grows," "digs deeper," "severely criticised," and "bowed to public pressure" to spotlight DOJ failure.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Justice Department's acting Inspector General William M. Blier announced an audit to review how the department complied with the law requiring the release of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2023, mandates the DOJ to release investigative files with exceptions for victim identities and ongoing investigations.
  • The DOJ faced criticism for delays, redactions, and concerns about withholding some Epstein-related documents, but officials deny protecting any individuals.
  • The audit aims to evaluate the DOJ's processes for collecting, reviewing, redacting, and addressing public concerns regarding the Epstein files, with a public report to follow.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, the Justice Department Inspector General announced an audit of the department's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, focusing on how it identified, collected, produced and redacted investigative records.
  • Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in late 2025 after the Justice Department repeatedly delayed releasing investigative material on Jeffrey Epstein, forcing the agency to reverse its initial refusal to disclose records.
  • The audit will scrutinize "processes for redacting and withholding material" after victims reported that sloppy redactions exposed their identities while the department shielded powerful figures from disclosure.
  • Lawmakers subpoenaed former Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the files, but the Justice Department blocked her testimony, prompting threats of contempt proceedings; Bondi has defended the department's handling.
  • A public report is expected upon completion of the review, marking significant oversight of the department's handling of millions of pages of Epstein-related records amid bipartisan congressional pressure.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General announced an audit on April 23 to review the department's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, focusing on redaction and release procedures.
  • The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the release of all Jeffrey Epstein-related documents within 30 days, protecting victim identities but not allowing withholding information about powerful individuals for reputational or political reasons.
  • The Department faced criticism for releasing victim names and photos publicly before removing them and for alleged over-redaction of files, leading to complaints.
  • The audit will evaluate the Department's handling of the document release, including identification, collection, redaction, and responses to concerns, with a public report to be issued upon conclusion.

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Sources

  1. CBS news
  2. CNN

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