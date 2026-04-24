DOJ watchdog to audit Epstein files after delayed releases and files pulled offline

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has launched an audit into how the agency handled the release of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein, focusing on a process that missed deadlines, pulled documents offline and drew bipartisan criticism.

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Audit targets release decisions and redactions

The Office of the Inspector General said it will review how the department identified, gathered and released records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That includes how officials decided what to redact or withhold, and how they responded after documents were published and later removed.

“If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider addressing other issues that may arise during the course of the audit,” the statement said.

The watchdog said it will issue a public report once the review is complete.

Delays and document removals drew criticism

The law required the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related records within 30 days of being signed last November. The department met that deadline in part, but the initial release did not include the full scope of material covered by the statute.

In the months that followed, the department published additional batches totaling millions of pages, then removed tens of thousands of files from public access, leaving broken links in their place.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Those moves drew criticism from lawmakers and Epstein survivors, who called for an independent review of how the records were handled and whether material had been improperly withheld.

Lawmakers press for full accounting

The legislation requiring the release was led by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who have both pushed for a full accounting of the process.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The Justice Department has defended its handling of the records, saying some materials were withheld to protect victims’ identities or avoid interfering with ongoing investigations.

Leadership changes tied to controversy

The fallout from the document rollout contributed to the removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this year. Her successor, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has defended the department’s approach while also making clear he does not intend to revisit the issue going forward.

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in the case.

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