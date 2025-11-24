Donald Glover reveals health issues that ended Childish Gambino’s 2024 tour

Critically acclaimed actor, writer and musician, Donald Glover, revealed on Saturday why he was forced to cancel the remainder of Childish Gambino’s 2024 tour. Saturday’s performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles marked the artist’s first time back on stage in more than a year.

Stroke, hole in the heart

Glover, who formerly went by the stage name Childish Gambino, told the sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium on Saturday that during a performance in Louisiana as part of his “New World Tour,” he suffered a headache that was so bad, it affected his vision. But it wasn’t until a doctor’s visit in the following city that the extent of the problem became known.

“I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there, and I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana,” the 42-year-old explained. “I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

However, Glover’s health issues didn’t stop there. After visiting a doctor with a broken foot, the creator of FX’s “Atlanta” and star of “Community” found out he also had an irregularity in his heart.

“I’d broken my foot. … and they found a hole in my heart,” Glover said. “So, I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery.”

Glover looks to the future

Glover then turned his attention to the future.

“They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love singing and performing for you guys.” He went on to add, “You should be living your life how you want because if we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

Saturday’s concert marked Glover’s first performance since his show in Louisiana on Sept. 7, 2024. At the time, he told fans he would have to cancel the remainder of the tour due to an “ailment” that required “more tests” and surgery.

The “New World Tour,” as well as an album entitled “Bando Stone and the New World,” released in July 2024, signified the end of Glover’s Childish Gambino moniker.

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Glover musically, he is set to resurrect his character, Troy Barnes, for the highly anticipated “Community” film, while a standalone “Lando” film for the “Star Wars” cinematic universe is also in development. Fans are also awaiting more information on a film accompanying his 2024 release, “Bando Stone and the New World.”

On Nov. 8, Glover inducted hip-hop duo OutKast into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.