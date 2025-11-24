Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Donald Glover reveals health issues that ended Childish Gambino’s 2024 tour

Drew Pittock
Donald Glover revealed he was forced to cancel the remainder of his 2024 tour after suffering a stroke and discovering a hole in his heart.
Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Stroke, hole in the heart

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, revealed Saturday that he canceled his 2024 “New World Tour” after suffering a stroke and discovering a hole in his heart.

Return to the stage

The critically acclaimed actor, writer and musician shared the details during his first stage performance in more than a year, at Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles.

Looking to the future

Following his return to the stage, Glover is also set to resurrect Troy Barnes for the “Community” film, while a standalone “Lando” movie moves through development.

Full story

Critically acclaimed actor, writer and musician, Donald Glover, revealed on Saturday why he was forced to cancel the remainder of Childish Gambino’s 2024 tour. Saturday’s performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles marked the artist’s first time back on stage in more than a year.

Stroke, hole in the heart

Glover, who formerly went by the stage name Childish Gambino, told the sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium on Saturday that during a performance in Louisiana as part of his “New World Tour,” he suffered a headache that was so bad, it affected his vision. But it wasn’t until a doctor’s visit in the following city that the extent of the problem became known. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there, and I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana,” the 42-year-old explained. “I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

However, Glover’s health issues didn’t stop there. After visiting a doctor with a broken foot, the creator of FX’s “Atlanta” and star of “Community” found out he also had an irregularity in his heart. 

“I’d broken my foot. … and they found a hole in my heart,” Glover said. “So, I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery.”

Glover looks to the future

Glover then turned his attention to the future. 

“They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love singing and performing for you guys.” He went on to add, “You should be living your life how you want because if we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

Saturday’s concert marked Glover’s first performance since his show in Louisiana on Sept. 7, 2024. At the time, he told fans he would have to cancel the remainder of the tour due to an “ailment” that required “more tests” and surgery. 

The “New World Tour,” as well as an album entitled “Bando Stone and the New World,” released in July 2024, signified the end of Glover’s Childish Gambino moniker. 

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Glover musically, he is set to resurrect his character, Troy Barnes, for the highly anticipated “Community” film, while a standalone “Lando” film for the “Star Wars” cinematic universe is also in development.  Fans are also awaiting more information on a film accompanying his 2024 release, “Bando Stone and the New World.”

On Nov. 8, Glover inducted hip-hop duo OutKast into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Donald Glover’s public disclosure of his recent health challenges spotlights the issues of artist well-being and career resilience.

Artist health and well-being

Glover's experience with a stroke and heart condition brings attention to the importance of recognizing and addressing health challenges faced by performers, which can lead to tour cancellations and impact their careers.

Career adaptation

Glover’s decisions to cancel tour dates and shift his focus to future projects demonstrate the need for flexibility and adaptation in the face of unexpected personal challenges in the entertainment industry.

Fan engagement and transparency

By openly discussing his health with fans, Glover fosters a sense of transparency and connection, which can influence how audiences relate to public figures facing personal struggles.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 54 media outlets

Community reaction

Fans and the wider music community shared supportive messages on social media after Glover revealed his health crisis, expressing relief at his recovery and appreciation for his transparency.

Context corner

Strokes and related heart conditions have become increasingly recognized health risks, including among younger adults and public figures such as Jamie Foxx, whom Glover referenced during his remarks.

Global impact

Glover's canceled tour affected international fans, with scheduled performances not only in North America but also in Europe, Australia and New Zealand put on hold or canceled, disappointing audiences worldwide.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Entertainment Weekly
  2. Deadline

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left sensationalize Donald Glover's health, portraying him as a "huge musician" who endured a "secret stroke" and a "terrifying on-stage health ordeal," emphasizing how he "candidly opens up."
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a more measured tone, detailing "serious diagnoses" with specific timelines.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the revelation as a "jaw-dropping confession" that "shocked fans," dramatically asserting "We could’ve lost Childish Gambino" and uniquely claiming the stroke occurred "on stage."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

195 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Glover, known as Childish Gambino, canceled his tour in 2024 due to health issues including a stroke, a broken foot and a hole in his heart, as he explained during a concert at Camp Flog Gnaw.
  • He stated, "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway," before going to the hospital for assessment. He added, "I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"
  • He expressed the importance of living life fully, saying, "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one."

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 22, Donald Glover revealed he suffered a stroke last year while performing.
  • Glover said he experienced severe head pain in Louisiana yet performed, then after struggling to see, he went to a Houston hospital where a doctor told him he had a stroke.
  • Doctors subsequently found a hole in his heart, and Glover said he broke his foot, requiring successive surgeries to address these injuries.
  • Those health problems forced cancellations of his tour last year across North America, the U.K. and Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand.
  • Glover suggested he may step back from Childish Gambino, telling fans the ordeal made him value living fully and fans praised his emotional Camp Flog Gnaw performance online.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Donald Glover announced he canceled his tour due to suffering a stroke on stage, stating, "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway."
  • During his performance, Glover revealed he experienced severe head pain and later learned from doctors that he had a stroke.
  • Glover also mentioned additional health issues, stating, "They found a hole in my heart" requiring surgery after the stroke.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Entertainment Weekly
  2. Deadline

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.