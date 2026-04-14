‘DoorDash grandma’ delivered food to Trump. That’s not the whole story

Julia Marshall
A viral moment between a DoorDasher and President Donald Trump took the media by storm. But it's not the whole story.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
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Was it an honest-to-goodness viral story, or was it staged? The White House and DoorDash went viral this week after an Arkansas grandma working for DoorDash delivered a McDonald’s meal to the White House, handing it directly to President Donald Trump. 

News organizations across the country, and on both sides of the aisle, covered the delivery, but many missed key facts behind the viral moment. 

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How the media framed the story

Much of the media took the story at face value: the president placed a DoorDash order to promote the “no tax on tips” provision in his One Big Beautiful Bill, which Congress enacted last year.

The DoorDash driver who delivered the order, identified as Sharon Simmons of Arkansas, handed the food directly to Trump, who thanked her, invited her to speak to reporters and tipped her $100. 

Simmons praised the “no tax on tips” policy, saying it’s “good” and helped my family out immensely.” 

When covering the interaction, ABC News headlined its story, “Trump gets McDonald’s delivered to White House to tout ‘no tax on tips’ policy,” while CBS reported, “DoorDasher joins Trump for White House press event after delivering McDonald’s.”

Fox News’ headline read, “Trump’s McDonald’s order comes with cash surprise for ‘DoorDash Grandma’ outside White House.”

While these headlines are correct, they’re missing some key background information. 

Missing context

For one, the entire DoorDash delivery was staged, something DoorDash confirmed in a statement, saying the delivery was to “commemorate the first anniversary of the No Tax on Tips policy.”

The president even acknowledged the optics, saying to reporters Monday, “This doesn’t look staged, does it?”

The delivery appears even less spontaneous when you consider the level of security checks needed to get so close to the president, or even onto the White House grounds. 

Another fact missing from much of the media coverage is that Simmons testified at a field hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee last July in Nevada. She praised the One Big Beautiful Bill, saying it would provide relief for her and her family, as her husband battles Stage 3 cancer. 

“Freeing up this extra money means quite a bit to my family,” Simmons told the committee. 

Was the media manipulated?

While the nature of the story remains the same — the president ordered DoorDash to promote the tax policy — the planning behind the scenes left some wondering if this was all White House manipulation. 

One social media user called Simmons a MAGA “paid prop,” saying “everything they do is a con.”

While the president hinted at the planning by joking about whether the event seemed staged, the context behind who the delivery driver was not disclosed. Whether that was intentional or not remains to be seen. 

What also remains to be seen? Whether the moment would have gone just as viral had Americans known the history behind the Dasher and the White House’s planning.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A viral White House delivery event was confirmed as staged, raising questions about what context news organizations provided to audiences.

Event was confirmed staged

DoorDash confirmed in a statement that the delivery was arranged to commemorate the no-tax-on-tips policy anniversary, not a spontaneous order.

Driver had prior policy role

The delivery driver had previously testified before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in support of the same legislation being promoted at the event.

Coverage omitted key facts

Multiple major news outlets reported the event without disclosing that it was pre-planned or that the driver had a documented prior connection to the policy.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Daily Beast
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News

Sources

  1. The Daily Beast
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News

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