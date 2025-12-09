Unbiased. Straight Facts.
DOT’s airport initiative promotes workouts, but critics ask about delays

William Jackson
The DOT unveils a $1 billion plan to upgrade airports with family-friendly security lanes, play zones and healthier food options.
Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Billion-dollar push

The Department of Transportation announced a $1 billion investment to upgrade airports with family-centric features like specialized security lanes, nursing pods and sensory rooms.

Health focus

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined the launch to promote better nutrition in terminals, criticizing processed food and advocating for vendors that offer fresh, whole meals.

Fitness component

The initiative encourages airports to install fitness areas; officials showcased this by performing pull-ups at Reagan National Airport during the unveiling.

Full story

The Department of Transportation is investing $1 billion into airport upgrades under the banner of “Make Travel Family Friendly Again.” But public reaction has been less than enthusiastic.

The money, sourced from the 2021 infrastructure law’s Airport Terminal Program, will support renovations designed to ease travel for parents and children. Proposed improvements include specialized security lanes for families, fitness areas, nursing pods, sensory rooms and new play areas, according to DOT.

At the launch, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy promoted the plan with on-site pull-ups at Reagan National Airport.

Duffy said that travelers “might get some blood flowing doing some pull ups or step ups in the airport.”

Why the rollout drew backlash

Newsweek reported the announcement drew ridicule online, with critics saying gym-style features don’t address chronic flight delays and staffing shortfalls. Duffy also posted a pull-up clip inviting travelers to “challenge” friends and family during layovers.

One user quipped, “Having stripper poles in airports means you can stay fit while traveling.” Another wrote, “…put on your Sunday best then bust out a dozen pull ups while breaking into a smelly sweat before boarding or making a connecting flight,” pointing to potential comfort concerns.

The reaction also tapped into DOT’s recent “dress with respect” civility push. Duffy recently urged passengers not to “dress up like they’re going to bed,” encouraging people to “dress up” during the busy season. The new talk of pull-up bars sat uneasily with those earlier comments, fueling complaints about mixed messages.

What critics say it doesn’t fix

Newsweek noted flight disruptions worsened during the recent government shutdown, when staffing shortages hit air traffic control and airport security. Even outside the shutdown, the FAA remains thousands of controllers short. Duffy previously estimated a roughly 3,000-controller gap and said it cannot be resolved “in two weeks.”

Critics argued the family-amenities grant program doesn’t address those operational issues.

How the ‘healthy food’ fits

Kennedy prioritized food quality in terminals, saying that “everyone who passes through an airport in this country should have access to fresh, whole foods.” The Washington Post reported he criticized “deep-fried” and “ultra-processed” options and highlighted grab-and-go vendors like Farmer’s Fridge.

DOT’s release said the administration wants airports and private partners to expand nutritional choices alongside terminal projects. On stage were Farmer’s Fridge CEO Luke Saunders and creators Isabel Brown and Paul Saladino, who discussed nursing spaces and fitness ideas.

Administration’s rationale and next steps

Duffy called the effort a “Family First” priority and part of a “Golden Age” vision for travel, according to the DOT release. The department said applications are due Jan. 15, 2026.

Newsweek separately noted the administration has said it is on track to upgrade core air-traffic-control infrastructure within three years, a distinct effort from this terminal-focused program.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
