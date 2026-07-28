Dozens feared trapped in a mall collapse following powerful earthquake in Japan

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan, on Tuesday, leaving dozens injured. Officials say many more could be trapped after a shopping mall collapsed during the quake.

Police are still working to confirm whether any customers and employees were still inside when the earthquake struck, but say most customers were evacuated.

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However, 20 to 30 mall employees haven’t been able to be contacted in the aftermath.

Firefighters have arrived on the scene, but their rescue operations are hindered as they can’t enter the building from the first floor.

Kyodo via Reuters

Other damage and aftermath reports

More than 46,000 households are without power in the area, and officials say the earthquake caused a highway bridge to buckle.

Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK also reports several people are unaccounted for at a paper factory that sustained damage in the quake. Emergency services are still working to confirm the reports.

The paper factory told NHK it is still “gathering information on whether there are any casualties, but we are concerned because we have not been able to make contact.”

CNN reports aerial footage in the area also shows burning buildings and an overturned train, but can’t confirm if they were caused by the earthquake.

Plus, the Kumamoto airport has canceled all flights for the rest of the day, and rail services have been disrupted.

Ongoing threats

The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning residents in the area that future strong quakes are possible for the next week.

It’s also urging them to be aware that landslides are possible.

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