Duffy promotes air traffic overhaul as expert warns system is strained

Days after a deadly runway collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to social media to defend the federal government’s handling of air travel, blaming underfunding and political gridlock for long airport delays. He also promised an overhaul of the nation’s air traffic control system.

“The airport experience is far from perfect,” Duffy wrote, saying outdated technology and years of insufficient funding have strained the system even as his department works to modernize it with new radar, digital communications and a fiber‑optic network. He invited the media to the Transportation Department in coming weeks to preview what he called a coming “golden age of travel.”

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The post came as federal investigators examine whether staffing shortages and controller workload played a role in the March collision, in which an Air Canada regional jet struck a fire truck responding to a separate emergency on the airfield. The crash killed the jet’s pilot and co‑pilot and injured dozens of passengers.

Aviation experts tell Straight Arrow News the incident reflects long‑standing structural problems rather than a single mistake.

“Historically, the challenge has been chronically understaffed air traffic control towers,” said Dan Bubb, a former airline pilot and aviation professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “When controllers are stressed and exhausted, that’s when mistakes can happen — and those mistakes can be deadly.”

Investigators are reviewing whether controllers at LaGuardia were required to combine duties during a period of intense activity. Audio recordings from the night of the crash captured a rapidly evolving situation, with controllers coordinating aircraft landings while directing emergency vehicles across active runways.

“LaGuardia is one of the most operationally complex airports in the country,” Bubb said. “You’re managing aircraft, emergency vehicles, weather disruptions and airline pressure all at once, with very little margin for error.”

Federal officials and aviation analysts have also pointed to aging infrastructure as a key contributor to delays and stress. Much of the nation’s air traffic control system still relies on decades‑old equipment, including copper wiring and paper flight strips.

Bubb said modernization efforts such as the FAA’s long‑planned “NextGen” system have been delayed for years by inconsistent congressional funding.

“The technology works. It’s been tested,” he said. “But it’s never been fully implemented nationwide. Instead, we’ve had fits and starts, and that leaves the FAA working with one hand tied behind its back.”

Beyond technology, the LaGuardia crash has reignited debate over whether the nation’s busiest airports are handling more flights than they can safely manage. Airlines operate under slot systems that limit takeoffs and landings, but carriers often try to maximize schedules during peak hours.

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“We may have reached a saturation point,” Bubb said. “At some point, the FAA may have to set hard caps on flights, even if that’s unpopular with airlines. Safety has to come first.”

Despite recent high‑profile incidents, experts emphasize that commercial air travel remains the safest mode of transportation, citing rigorous training requirements for pilots and controllers.

“The system is safe,” Bubb said. “But it’s under enormous stress — and that’s what needs to be addressed.”