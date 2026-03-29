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E.Coli outbreak that sickened multiple is tied to cheese made with raw milk: FDA

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: Food and Drug Administration
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Nine people from three states reported becoming infected with a strain of E.Coli in an outbreak linked to raw dairy products from a California farm, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Of those, three people were hospitalized, and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure. 

No deaths have been reported.

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These illnesses started between Sept. 1, 2025 and Feb. 20, 2026, and affected seven people in California, one in Texas and one in Florida.  Half of them occurred in children under the age of five years old. 

Seven people said they recalled eating raw dairy products from Raw Farm, a family-owned company in Fresno. Five people said they remember eating its brand of cheddar cheese.

Although the FDA said any Raw Farm brand milk from 2025 should not be sold, its president, Aaron McAfee, told NBC News he won’t voluntarily recall his products unless he gets “direct proof” they’re making people sick.

“We’ve sampled 81 samples that we purchased off retail stores in California, where we continue to sell,” McAfee said, “and those were all negative.”

Three investigators from the FDA were at the facility testing products both at the company and retailers, McAfee said to NBC. Test results from those investigators won’t be available until next week. 

When milk from Raw farm was connected to salmonella cases in 2024, though, the company issued a voluntary recall in that case. 

FDA warns against raw milk products

Raw dairy products are those which have not been pasteurized, or heated to a specific temperature for a set period of time. Along with E.coli, raw milk can have listeria, salmonella, campylobacter, as well as others that cause food poisoning. 

It can “harbor dangerous germs that can pose serious health risks to you and your family,” the Food and Drug Administration warns. 

From 1998 through 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, there were  202 outbreaks tied to drinking raw milk. These caused 2,645 illnesses and 228 hospitalizations.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

Nine people across three states contracted E. coli after consuming raw dairy products from a California farm, with three hospitalized and one developing a condition that can cause kidney failure.

Products remain on shelves

The farm's president said he will not voluntarily recall products unless given direct proof they are making people sick, and the company continues to sell in California.

Young children affected disproportionately

Half of the nine reported infections occurred in children under five years old.

Raw dairy carries documented infection risk

From 1998 through 2018, raw milk outbreaks caused 2,645 illnesses and 228 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Food and Drug Administration
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. Food and Drug Administration
  2. NBC News

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