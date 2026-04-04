Easter spending to reach record $24.9 billion this year: National Retail Federation

From the candy in their baskets to Easter brunch, consumers are expected to spend record amounts on the holiday this year. Some analysts are saying this Easter could be one of the most expensive in years.

Easter spending is expected to reach a total of $24.9 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That figure narrowly beats the previous record of $24 billion in 2023.

Shoppers, the National Retail Federation said, are personally budgeting $195.59.

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“While economic uncertainty remains on the minds of many, consumers are still focused on holiday celebrations like Easter,” NRF Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews said in a statement. “Holidays provide an important opportunity for families to reconnect and create lasting memories, even as economic conditions fluctuate.”

It might not be a surprise that a bulk of that money is going to candy, with 92% of consumers surveyed planning to buy some. But despite lower cocoa prices, the cost of chocolate for Easter hasn’t gone down.

That’s because the chocolate for sale in time for the holiday was made with cocoa bought back when prices were high, David Branch, sector manager at the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, told CNN.

For the past three years, higher temperatures and heavy rains have led to declining crop yields for West African countries, which produce most of the cocoa in the world. Less production meant a deficit of cocoa beans, which markets reacted to with “skyrocketing prices,” Branch said to CNN.

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Altogether, people will spend $3.5 billion on Easter candy in 2026, and they’re shelling out even more on groceries, with food spending expected to be at $7.5 billion, per the National Retail Association’s estimates.

Coupon Follow analyzed changes in the cost of candy, groceries and holiday items over the past five years, and found Easter brunch now costs $37.36 on average, up from $30.36 in 2021.

Along with food items, about 64% of people plan to get gifts and 53% are buying decorations.

The average complete Easter basket costs $49.66 in present day, marking a 71% increase compared to 2021, Coupon Follow said. That’s nearly triple the rate of general inflation in the same time period.