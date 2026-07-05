Eight people, including four children, shot at barbecue in Coney Island

Eight people, including four children, were shot at a family barbecue Saturday night in New York’s Coney Island.

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference police responded to a call for a person shot around 10:35 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds in the front courtyard of a residence in the 2900 block of West 30th Street. Four adults, a 6-year-old, 7-year-old, 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were all shot.

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A preliminary investigation shows that a man dressed in all black and a black ski mask approached the barbecue and fired multiple rounds into the courtyard, Tisch said. The man then fled on foot.

“There is no indication at this time that there was any argument or altercation at the barbecue before the shooting occurred earlier this week,” Tisch said.

Seven of the victims are listed as not likely to die as of Sunday morning, Tisch said. A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition.

“This remains, of course, an active investigation, and detectives are working to identify and apprehend the person responsible,” Tisch said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at the press conference that there’s “no place for this kind of violence in our city.”

“We will not tolerate it. We will fight it with every single tool at our disposal as we mourn alongside those whose loved ones have been hurt,” Mamdani said. “Let us also recommit ourselves to the work of building a city where every celebration is safe and every holiday is joyful.”

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