Eighth man charged in alleged drone-and-sniper plot at White House UFC event

William Jackson
A West Virginia man has become the eighth person charged in an alleged plot to attack a UFC event at the White House and kill government officials and others attending the event.
Image credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A West Virginia man has become the eighth person charged in an alleged plot to attack a UFC event at the White House and kill government officials and others attending the event.

Federal prosecutors said Chandler D. Scaggs, 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, was taken into custody this week. A two-count indictment returned in Columbus, Ohio, charges Scaggs and seven other men with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal official.

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Prosecutors said Scaggs agreed to serve as one of the snipers in the alleged attack on UFC Freedom 250, held June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House.

According to the Justice Department, Scaggs was supposed to travel to Washington, D.C., with Tycen C. Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio. Prosecutors said Scaggs lost contact with Proper after Proper’s arrest but told the group he still wanted to participate. Scaggs then made new plans for another alleged co-conspirator to pick him up.

The plot

The indictment says the group began planning in May and gathered money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones, medical equipment, communications equipment and other supplies.

Prosecutors said the men used online platforms, including Signal, SimpleX, Discord, TikTok and Instagram, to develop plans, recruit members and encourage each other to prepare for attacks.

  • U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters
  • U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

Federal prosecutors identified the eight defendants:

  • Abraham H. Alvarez, also known as Shepherd, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska.
  • Daniel K. Eskridge, also known as Fulcrum, 32, of Hamilton, Missouri.
  • William L. S. Falkner, also known as Pepsi, 21, of Belfair, Washington.
  • Tycen J. Proper, also known as Prox, 19, of Danville, Ohio.
  • Jordan W. Rincker, also known as Shriveled Shlong, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri.
  • Bryan O. Roa, also known as Noble, 25, of Calimesa, California.
  • Chandler D. Scaggs, also known as Viper of the S.O.G., 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia.
  • Michael A. Thomas, also known as Whiskey Six, 32, of Pinon Hills, California.

The alleged targets included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, other federal officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk and “other high value targets” expected to attend the event, prosecutors said.

  • U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters
  • U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters
  • U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

An attorney for Scaggs said his office was in the early stages of reviewing the government’s evidence and declined further comment because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Seven defendants had previously been charged through criminal complaints in several states. The new indictment replaces those earlier charges.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to life in prison.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Eight men across multiple states face federal charges over an alleged plot to attack a public event at the White House and kill senior government officials.

Federal charges span multiple states

The eight defendants were arrested across Nebraska, Missouri, Washington, Ohio, West Virginia and California, reflecting a geographically dispersed alleged conspiracy.

Public event was the target

The alleged plot targeted UFC Freedom 250, a ticketed public event held June 14 on the White House South Lawn, according to prosecutors.

Online platforms cited in indictment

Prosecutors said the group used Signal, SimpleX, Discord, TikTok and Instagram to plan, recruit and coordinate, platforms widely used by the general public.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Justice
  2. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left stay close to the indictment itself, emphasizing the “thwarted” attack and the White House UFC setting, with occasional loaded touches like “cage-fighting show."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right amplify menace, using phrases like “planned terrorist attack,” “foiled,” and “fringe extremist plot,” and often personalizes it as “Trump’s” event.

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Media landscape

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151 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Eight men were indicted on murder and terrorism conspiracy charges for planning a drone and sniper attack on the UFC cage-fighting show at the White House in June.
  • The indictment charges them with conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and to commit murder on federal property and of a federal official.
  • The plot, which started in May, involved gathering weapons, explosives, drones, and other equipment for the attack.
  • Chandler D. Scaggs was identified as one of the alleged snipers and was taken into custody in West Virginia.

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Key points from the Center

  • A federal grand jury in Columbus, Ohio, indicted eight men on Thursday for plotting a drone and sniper attack on a UFC event at the White House, including 19-year-old Tycen Proper of Danville, Ohio.
  • Authorities uncovered the plot after Proper's mother contacted the Knox County Sheriff's Office in June, expressing concerns about his recent behavior and firearms purchases totaling $3,000.
  • According to the indictment, the group allegedly planned to use explosive-laden drones over the UFC Freedom 250 event while positioning snipers to shoot attendees fleeing the chaos.
  • Each defendant faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a potential penalty of life in prison.
  • Prosecutors allege the group targeted President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of Congress, hoping to destabilize the government and spark a nationwide revolution.

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Key points from the Right

  • Eight men were indicted in Ohio for a planned drone and sniper attack on a UFC event at the White House in June, charged with murder and terrorism conspiracy crimes.
  • The group conspired to provide material support to terrorists and to commit murder on federal property, targeting President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 UFC event.
  • They gathered weapons, explosives, drones, and other supplies starting in May, with law enforcement detecting the threat days before the event.
  • Chandler D. Scaggs was identified as a planned sniper, and all eight men have been charged in connection with the plot.

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Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Justice
  2. ABC News