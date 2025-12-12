Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Eli Lilly touts strong results of new experimental weight loss drug retatrutide

Craig Nigrelli
Move over Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zebound — Eli Lilly says another contender may be on the way. The pharmaceutical giant announced encouraging results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental weight loss drug retatrutide, showing levels of weight loss that could rival — or exceed — existing blockbuster treatments.
Image credit: Spencer Jones/GHI//UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Summary

Clinical trial

Eli Lilly says its experimental weight loss drug retatrutide delivered striking results in a Phase 3 study.

Retatrutide results

Patients on the highest dose lost an average of more than 70 pounds.

Plans for more tests

Additional large trials are planned for 2026 before the drug can reach the market.

Full story

Move over Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound — Eli Lilly says another contender may be on the way. The pharmaceutical giant announced encouraging results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental weight loss drug retatrutide, showing levels of weight loss that could rival — or exceed — existing blockbuster treatments.

What the study found

According to Eli Lilly, patients taking retatrutide lost nearly 30% of their body weight over 68 weeks.

Those who received the highest dose of the weekly injection lost an average of 71.2 pounds, equivalent to 28.7% of their starting weight.

The trial enrolled patients with obesity and knee osteoarthritis who did not have diabetes. Participants had a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35 at the start of the study. 

For comparison, The Wall Street Journal reported that Eli Lilly’s current drug Zepbound produced an average weight loss of about 22.5%, while Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy typically results in weight loss under 20%.

Added benefit: less knee pain

Beyond weight loss, Eli Lilly says retatrutide also helped ease knee pain linked to osteoarthritis — a condition that can be worsened by excess weight.

“We believe retatrutide could become an important option for patients with significant weight-loss needs and certain complications, including knee osteoarthritis,” said Kenneth Custer, President of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health. 

A booming — and expensive — market

GLP-1 and related weight loss drugs exploded in popularity by mimicking hormones that regulate blood sugar and appetite, helping people feel full longer.

The downside is the cost. Annual treatment often runs between $5,000 and $7,000, with limited insurance coverage — especially for people relying on Medicare or Medicaid. 

Industry analysts estimate the global GLP-1 market topped $50 billion in 2024 and could exceed $150 billion by the end of the decade.

Side effects and dropouts

The trial wasn’t without drawbacks.

According to the Journal, patients experienced higher rates of nausea and diarrhea compared to existing drugs. Some patients also dropped out because they lost too much weight.

What comes next

Eli Lilly says it plans to launch more than six additional Phase 3 trials in 2026 to further test retatrutide across different patient groups.

If results hold, the drug could become a major new player in an already crowded, and highly competitive, weight loss market.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A new weight loss drug from Eli Lilly, retatrutide, showed promising results in clinical trials with higher average weight loss than existing treatments, potentially influencing obesity management and the competitive pharmaceutical market.

Advances in obesity treatment

Eli Lilly’s new drug, retatrutide, demonstrated substantial average weight loss in clinical trials, surpassing the effects of current leading treatments and potentially offering new hope for individuals struggling with obesity.

Market impact and cost

The popularity and high cost of GLP-1 based treatments highlight ongoing challenges with access and affordability as the growing market for weight loss drugs reaches billions of dollars globally.

Side effects and patient outcomes

Increased rates of nausea, diarrhea and treatment dropouts raise considerations for patient safety, long-term adherence and healthcare decisions as more options become available for obesity management.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

Patients taking the highest dose of Eli Lilly's retatrutide lost an average of 28.7% (about 71 pounds) of their initial body weight over 68 weeks. About 18% discontinued the drug due to adverse events, mainly rapid weight loss or side effects.

Community reaction

Some clinicians describe the results as comparable to the benefits of surgery, and patients with severe obesity and knee osteoarthritis are highlighted as likely primary beneficiaries. Market investors also responded positively, with Eli Lilly shares rising following the announcement.

Context corner

Retatrutide is part of a new wave of drugs targeting multiple metabolic pathways. These medications follow the success of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, and are being developed as obesity and related conditions reach record prevalence globally.

Debunking

The claim that all patients tolerated retatrutide well is not supported; multiple sources state that side effects such as nausea and diarrhea were common and that some participants dropped out due to the magnitude of weight loss or adverse effects.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles provide more focus on potential adverse effects and dropout rates due to excessive weight loss, while right-leaning sources emphasize the unprecedented efficacy and reduced pain, highlighting positive clinical and market impacts more prominently.

Global impact

The success of retatrutide could shift the obesity drug market worldwide, with pharmaceutical companies racing to introduce even more effective therapies and global investment in obesity treatments projected to surpass $100 billion in the next decade.

History lesson

Weight loss treatments have evolved from lifestyle interventions and surgery to include drugs like earlier GLP-1 agonists. Historically, drug-induced weight loss at this scale has not been achievable without surgery, marking a new direction in treatment.

Oppo research

Some critics caution that high effectiveness may lead to overuse or misuse, and there are concerns about the tolerability profile, particularly in populations with lower BMI. Debate continues about the long-term safety of next-generation obesity drugs.

Policy impact

Broader public access to weight-loss drugs is influenced by insurance coverage and government price negotiations. Policies affecting pricing and formulary inclusion will impact patients, health care costs and market uptake for new therapies like retatrutide.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Grand View Research
  3. S&S Insider

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

37 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Grand View Research
  3. S&S Insider

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.