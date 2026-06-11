Elon Musk is accused of inciting Irish violence online. Here’s what he posted.

United Kingdom politicians are accusing Elon Musk of inciting violence in Northern Ireland, as protests continue over a knife attack that happened Monday night.

Conservative UK lawmakers have called the attack an attempted beheading.

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Video of the attack circulated online, sparking a series of incidents involving masked men burning cars, smashing windows and setting fires across Belfast.

Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images

PA/PA Images via Getty Images

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images

Throughout it all, Musk was on X sharing a series of posts and reposting others — posts that British and Irish officials now say were encouraging the violence.

What is Musk posting?

Tuesday morning, following the knife attack, Musk reshared posts talking about the suspect in the attack, a Sudanese asylum seeker.

One post read, “We must stop harbouring those who wish to decapitate children. A vast number of people need to be removed from our country – when I say vast, I mean it. Millions and millions need to leave or be made to leave.”

We must stop harbouring those who wish to decapitate children.



A vast number of people need to be removed from our country – when I say vast, I mean it.



Millions and millions need to leave or be made to leave. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 9, 2026

Another discusses “dangerous third world savages,” saying “a great number of people will go to prison for what has been inflicted on our communities.”

Musk reshared that post, saying, “This is the way.”

This is the way https://t.co/8NTAO9zuPl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

As the controversy continued, X users began sharing protesting locations, which Musk has shared.

“Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!” Musk wrote in one post.

Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!! https://t.co/73GDcLLFwv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

Tensions continued to rise, leading to speculation that social media was fueling the protests in Europe.

With that, Musk reshared a post that read, “It’s not social media that’s ‘inflaming tensions.’ It’s not Elon Musk. It’s not Nigel Farage. It’s not the ‘far-right.’ It is the very deliberate policy of mass uncontrolled immigration & open borders. This policy has to end or it will destroy Western nations.”

He shared the post, writing “exactly.”

Another post that’s drawn attention was one reading “Nothing else matters if civilization fails.”

The posts continue

After the unrest broke out on Tuesday, Musk continued sharing posts on X Wednesday, including one referring to immigrants as “invaders.

Another included a quote from Rupert Lowe, a member of British Parliament described as “libertarian conservative,” who said, “We must ban foreigners from claiming benefits and immediately deport migrants who cannot financially support themselves.”

And a third, which he reposted Wednesday, alludes to solving problems with violence.

“You can’t solve problems with violence”



*opens history book.



Well well well — Squirrel Matador (@BudLightSadness) June 10, 2026

What officials are saying

The series of posts has caught the attention of government officials in Europe. Labour Party Chair Anna Turley spoke on a British radio station Thursday, saying Musk’s actions are “appalling.”

“Anyone that is seeking to drive and exploit a situation like this to drive their own political agenda is grievously wrong and doing damage,” Turley said. “We’ve seen children, families having to flee their homes on the streets of Belfast last night.”

Musk responded to the accusations that he’s spurring on the anger, saying in a post on X, “Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not ‘social media’!”

Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not “social media”! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2026

Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, also condemned “the Elon Musks of this world,” saying they “are sitting right comfy in their homes, orchestrating hate and tension.”

Other officials called out those making posts online about the protests, saying they’re “trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.” However, he didn’t name Musk specifically.

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