Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax

Julia Marshall
The Trump administration says it’s open to suspending the federal gas tax, among other ideas, as prices climb amid the war in Iran.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

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The Trump administration says it’s open to suspending the federal gas tax, among other ideas, as prices climb amid the war in Iran.

Oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked, tightening supply and keeping pressure on prices.

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The national average now sits at $4.52 a gallon, up more than 50% since the war with Iran began.

And while the administration says it’s looking at ways to bring costs down, it won’t predict where prices go next.

“I can’t predict the price of energy in the short term or even the medium term, but what we’re doing is ending a 47-year conflict Iran has fought,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on NBC Sunday.

Energy Secretary details administration’s efforts

Wright went on to say the administration is looking at all its options.

“All measures that can be taken to lower the price at the pump and lower the prices for Americans, this administration is in support of,” Wright said.

When asked if Trump is open to suspending the federal gas tax, Wright said, “We’re open to all ideas.”

“Everything has tradeoffs,” he added. “All ideas to open lower prices for American consumers and American businesses.”

Drivers pay about $0.18 a gallon in federal taxes, so even if that tax is paused, prices would still stay well above pre-war levels.

Plus, any gas tax holiday would require Congress to act.

Wright said prices are likely to stay high until the conflict in Iran ends. He wouldn’t rule out prices hitting $5 a gallon before that happens, but said the U.S. is “in a tremendous position.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Gas prices have risen more than 50% since the war with Iran began, with the national average now at $4.52 a gallon, directly raising costs for drivers across the country.

Prices are already elevated

The national average of $4.52 a gallon reflects a more than 50% increase since the conflict with Iran began, a documented current condition affecting anyone who buys fuel.

Relief is not guaranteed

A federal gas tax suspension would require Congress to act, and even if passed, the $0.18-per-gallon savings would leave prices well above pre-war levels.

No price ceiling confirmed

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he would not rule out prices reaching $5 a gallon and declined to predict where costs go in the short or medium term.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. NBC News
  3. Politico

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. NBC News
  3. Politico