EPA approves new pesticides with PFAS ‘forever chemicals,’ alarming scientists  

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved two new pesticides that contain “forever chemicals,” with plans to authorize more, according to The Washington Post. The pesticides, cyclobutrifluram and isocycloseram, will be used on crops including romaine lettuce, broccoli and potatoes.

The Post reports that both compounds meet the internationally recognized definition of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They’re chemicals known for their persistence in the environment and resistance to breaking down.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Alongside the approvals, the EPA also signaled it intends to relax a rule requiring companies to report all products containing PFAS.

“Many fluorinated compounds registered or proposed for U.S. pesticidal use in recent years offer unique benefits for farmers, users, and the public,” EPA spokeswoman Brigit Hirsch told The Post.

Scientists raise red flags

While the EPA said the compounds offer unique benefits, some scientists and watchdog groups warn that much remains unknown. PFAS have previously been linked to several cancers, birth defects, and liver and immune system damage.

Doug Van Hoewyk, a toxicologist at Maine’s Department of Agriculture, said it’s important to distinguish between types of PFAS.

“It is important to differentiate between the highly toxic PFAS such as PFOA and PFOS for which the EPA has set drinking water standards, versus less toxic PFAS in pesticides that help maintain food security,” he said.

The pesticides awaiting approval reportedly contain fewer than four fluorinated carbon atoms, making them “ultrashort-chain” compounds. These compounds do not accumulate in the human body, according to Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

However, Birnbaum cautioned that environmental persistence is still a concern. “My concern with the ultrashort-chains is that while they may not be biologically persistent, they are environmentally persistent. If the levels get high enough, they will have an impact on us,” she said.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

EPA defends its decision

Hirsch pushed back against criticism, calling it “another example of partisan organizations pedaling mistruths.”

She noted that the EPA has approved multiple fluorinated pesticides under administrations of both parties – including at least one during President Joe Biden’s tenure.

CropLife America, a trade group for pesticide makers, praised the move and the EPA’s reliance on “gold standard science.”