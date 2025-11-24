Unbiased. Straight Facts.
EPA approves new pesticides with PFAS ‘forever chemicals,’ alarming scientists  

Julia Marshall
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two new pesticides that contain “forever chemicals,” with plans to authorize more.
Image credit: Charlie Neibergall / The Associated Press
Summary

Pesticide approvals

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two new pesticides containing “forever chemicals,” with plans to approve four more.

PFAS in pesticides

The Post reports that both pesticides meet the internationally recognized definition of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or fluorinated substances.

Cancer-causing

Some scientists are expressing concerns since PFAS have previously been linked to several cancers, birth defects, and damage to the liver and immune system.

Full story

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved two new pesticides that contain “forever chemicals,” with plans to authorize more, according to The Washington Post. The pesticides, cyclobutrifluram and isocycloseram, will be used on crops including romaine lettuce, broccoli and potatoes. 

The Post reports that both compounds meet the internationally recognized definition of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They’re chemicals known for their persistence in the environment and resistance to breaking down.

Alongside the approvals, the EPA also signaled it intends to relax a rule requiring companies to report all products containing PFAS.

“Many fluorinated compounds registered or proposed for U.S. pesticidal use in recent years offer unique benefits for farmers, users, and the public,” EPA spokeswoman Brigit Hirsch told The Post.

Scientists raise red flags

While the EPA said the compounds offer unique benefits, some scientists and watchdog groups warn that much remains unknown. PFAS have previously been linked to several cancers, birth defects, and liver and immune system damage.

Doug Van Hoewyk, a toxicologist at Maine’s Department of Agriculture, said it’s important to distinguish between types of PFAS.

“It is important to differentiate between the highly toxic PFAS such as PFOA and PFOS for which the EPA has set drinking water standards, versus less toxic PFAS in pesticides that help maintain food security,” he said.

The pesticides awaiting approval reportedly contain fewer than four fluorinated carbon atoms, making them “ultrashort-chain” compounds. These compounds do not accumulate in the human body, according to Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

However, Birnbaum cautioned that environmental persistence is still a concern. “My concern with the ultrashort-chains is that while they may not be biologically persistent, they are environmentally persistent. If the levels get high enough, they will have an impact on us,” she said.

EPA defends its decision

Hirsch pushed back against criticism, calling it “another example of partisan organizations pedaling mistruths.”

She noted that the EPA has approved multiple fluorinated pesticides under administrations of both parties – including at least one during President Joe Biden’s tenure.

CropLife America, a trade group for pesticide makers, praised the move and the EPA’s reliance on “gold standard science.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The EPA's approval of new pesticides containing PFAS, chemicals known for their persistence in the environment, raises questions about health, regulatory policy, and environmental impacts, highlighting debate over their benefits and risks.

PFAS in agriculture

Introducing PFAS-based pesticides to major food crops has raised concerns about the long-term effects on food safety and potential environmental contamination.

Regulation and oversight

The EPA’s decision to approve these chemicals and consider relaxing reporting rules has sparked debate over the adequacy of regulatory safeguards for public and environmental health.

Health and environmental concerns

Scientists and advocacy groups highlight that, despite some claims of lower toxicity, persistent substances like PFAS may have unknown or lasting effects on human health and the environment.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. National Cancer Institute

