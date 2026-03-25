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EPA waives summer ethanol fuel restrictions in push to ease pump pains

Devin Pavlou
The EPA announced that it had issued a temporary waiver allowing the sale of higher-ethanol gasoline at gas stations.
Image credit: AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

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The Environmental Protection Agency announced that it had issued a temporary waiver allowing the sale of higher-ethanol gasoline at gas stations this summer. The move is an attempt to help lower consumer gas prices as the war in Iran continues to drive them higher.

Called E15, the higher-ethanol blend contains 15% ethanol, while most gas is blended with 10% ethanol. Federal regulations ban the sale of E15 in nearly half of the country during summer months to curb air pollution. The announcement marks the fifth year of a summer waiver that started in 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

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The EPA said the move was to help strengthen the gas supply as the busy summer travel season begins. 

“EPA is working with our federal partners to reduce unnecessary costs and uncertainty and ensure that gas prices remain affordable for all Americans through the summer,”   EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said. “This emergency action will provide American families with relief by increasing fuel supply and consumer choice.”

Will this impact gas prices? 

According to AAA, the average price of gas is just under $4 a gallon, more than a dollar higher than it was a month ago. In his press release, Zeldin said that the move to release higher-ethanol fuel will help lower prices. 

However, energy experts don’t all agree with Zeldin, and some say the move won’t change the price at the pump. While higher-ethanol gasoline is cheaper, it’s not available everywhere, and there isn’t enough infrastructure or supply to increase production so that any price decrease would be modest at most. 

Since ethanol is typically made from corn, less of it is then used for animal feed, Jason Hill, a professor at the University of Minnesota, The Associated Press. A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that diverting seed oil to ethanol production affects feed prices for livestock.

“We also find that, although small, the [renewable fuel standard] has a negative economic impact on household consumers,” researchers wrote, estimating a 0.1% cost to at-home food spending in 2019. “This impact is more significant for domestic and international consumers that are food insecure.”

Hill told the AP that he believed the decision was more targeted towards farmers than consumers.

Is E15 gas safe?

Drivers of newer vehicles don’t need to worry about higher-ethanol fuel, but people who drive older models could have some issues, especially later on. 

Higher-ethanol fuel is much more corrosive to an engine, which could permanently damage certain parts. The EPA approved the use of E15 in light-duty conventional vehicles from 2001 and newer, following testing funded by the Department of Energy.

Other vehicles, like motorcycles, heavy-duty trucks and off-road vehicles should not use E15 fuel. Drivers should also be aware that E15 is less fuel-efficient than regular gas, which could offset some savings. 

Experts disagree about the environmental impacts of higher-ethanol fuel, especially during the summer. Some claim that during the hotter months, E15 fuel can affect the ozone layer, which leads to some earlier deaths from heart attacks and respiratory issues that wouldn’t otherwise have occurred. This is the reasoning behind the summer restriction.

”There’s more likely to be ozone issues in the summer and some people will die,” Kenneth Gillingham, a professor at the Yale School of the Environment, told the AP. “It will lead to some earlier heart attacks and it will lead to some earlier respiratory issues that wouldn’t have been the case otherwise.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The EPA has temporarily lifted summer restrictions on E15 gasoline sales starting May 1, allowing stations to sell fuel blended with up to 15% ethanol in response to elevated gas prices.

Fuel availability and vehicle compatibility

E15 is currently sold at more than 3,000 stations nationwide and is approved for vehicles from 2001 and newer, but higher ethanol levels can damage older cars, boats and all-terrain vehicles.

Uncertain price impact at the pump

E15 typically costs less per gallon than standard gasoline, but experts say limited infrastructure and supply mean price reductions may be modest and could be offset by higher grocery costs as more corn is diverted from animal feed.

Air quality and health risks

According to a Yale professor, the waiver relaxes smog-forming restrictions during warmer months, which he said will lead to increased ozone issues and some earlier heart attacks and respiratory problems.

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Context corner

E15 sales are typically restricted in summer months due to concerns about fuel volatility and smog formation. Similar emergency waivers have become commonplace in recent years under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Do the math

Gas prices have increased more than 30% to $3.98 per gallon nationally since the Iran war started. Diesel prices have soared more than 40% to $5.37 per gallon. E15 typically saves drivers 10 to 40 cents per gallon.

Global impact

The Iran war has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas is transported, causing global oil prices to spike above $100 per barrel.

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Sources

  1. EPA
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the EPA waiver as a benevolent effort to "ease" gas prices while highlighting "air pollution" risks.
  • Media outlets in the center provide a pragmatic middle ground, characterizing the waiver as a "win" for corn farmers.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the move as a "major policy shift" that "greenlights" consumer options during a "driving surge.

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Media landscape

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53 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Environmental Protection Agency announced a temporary waiver allowing nationwide sales of E15 gasoline containing up to 15% ethanol starting May 1 to increase fuel supply and reduce prices during peak summer demand.
  • The waiver removes federal restrictions on blends between 9% and 15% ethanol, is initially valid for 20 days, and may be extended based on fuel supply conditions.
  • Officials and agricultural leaders say the waiver supports domestic ethanol producers and farmers and may boost rural economies.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it will temporarily suspend federal anti-smog regulations, allowing nationwide sales of E15 gasoline this summer to combat rising fuel costs.
  • Rising fuel costs amid the war with Iran prompted the administration's decision as global crude markets face instability from blocked shipments. This action repeats a strategy used in 2025 and previously under former President Joe Biden.
  • American drivers typically save 10 cents to 40 cents per gallon with E15, which is approved for more than 95% of vehicles. As of Wednesday morning, E15 sold at an 8.6% discount versus regular gasoline, per the Renewable Fuels Association.
  • While industry groups like the Renewable Fuels Association applauded the move, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig warned against relying on short-term waivers. He urged Congress to pass permanent legislation for year-round E15 access.
  • Kenneth Gillingham of the Yale School of the Environment warned the waiver could increase summer ozone and health risks. Meanwhile, some refiners argue emergency measures lack adequate justification, complicating long-term energy policy efforts.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Environmental Protection Agency issued a temporary emergency waiver starting May 1 that allows the nationwide sale of E15 gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol for the summer season.
  • The waiver suspends typical summer low-volatility requirements and state-specific fuel mandates, establishing a uniform gasoline standard until at least May 20, with possible extensions depending on market conditions.

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Sources

  1. EPA
  2. The Associated Press

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