More Epstein files released overnight; Trump unveils new Navy battleships

The release came early Tuesday morning, with more than 11,000 new files uploaded to the Justice Department’s online repository. The files include court records, FBI and DOJ documents, emails, photographs, video and investigative material tied to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Justice Department stated that the files are being released gradually because of their large volume and the need to redact information to safeguard survivors.
This latest batch appears to be the largest release to date. It includes material related to Epstein’s time in federal custody, records from earlier investigations and internal communications reviewed by prosecutors.
The department stated that additional releases are forthcoming.
The rollout has already sparked backlash from lawmakers and survivors who say the disclosures remain incomplete. Now, the pressure on Capitol Hill seems to be escalating.
Schumer escalates Epstein fight, Senate targets DOJ over files release
Late Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer escalated the fight over the Epstein files, introducing a resolution to force legal action against the Trump Justice Department, accusing it of breaking the law by releasing heavily redacted Epstein records instead of the full files Congress ordered.
In a statement posted on X, he wrote, “The law Congress passed is crystal clear: release the Epstein files in full so Americans can see the truth. Instead, the Trump Department of Justice dumped redactions and withheld the evidence — that breaks the law.”
NEWS: I am introducing a resolution directing the Senate to initiate legal action against the DOJ for its blatant disregard of the law in its refusal to release the complete Epstein files.
The Justice Department missed a Friday deadline set by Congress, releasing thousands of pages but acknowledging it would not meet the requirement to disclose everything at once.
Schumer’s move comes a day after bipartisan lawmakers — Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. — floated a contempt action against Attorney General Pam Bondi, adding pressure from both chambers.
The Justice Department has insisted it’s complying with the law and said redactions are necessary to protect victims.
Trump responded to the Epstein controversy while taking questions at Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening, calling it a distraction: “What this whole thing is with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican party has.”
Schumer called the rollout a cover-up and said the Senate now has a duty to act. The resolution is expected to be considered when lawmakers return in January 2026.
Trump unveils ‘Golden Fleet’ with new battleships amid Venezuela standoff
Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan, Trump said he has approved plans for two ultra-large battleships, with a long-term goal of building as many as 25 ships for the fleet.
“They’ll be 100 times the force, the power,” Trump said. “There’s never been anything like these ships. They’ve been under design consideration for a long time.”
The president said the ships would be the largest battleships ever constructed, featuring heavy naval guns combined with advanced missiles, state-of-the-art defense systems and next-generation technology.
The announcement comes as the administration ramps up military pressure overseas, including stepped-up U.S. and Coast Guard operations in the Caribbean tied to Venezuela.
Asked whether that pressure is intended to force President Nicolás Maduro from power, Trump hedged, saying it “probably would” but added that the decision is ultimately Maduro’s. When asked why Maduro should take American threats seriously, the president was direct, warning that if Maduro “plays tough,” it would be the last time.
Trump also confirmed that the U.S. plans to keep nearly two million barrels of oil seized from tankers off the Venezuelan coast, along with the ships themselves, and said he has already spoken with American oil companies about what a post-Maduro future could look like.
Judge blocks renewed deportation, Abrego Garcia allowed to remain free for now
A Maryland judge has blocked the Trump administration from detaining or deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man who was mistakenly deported to his native El Salvador earlier this year. Abrego Garcia walked out of federal court Monday to cheers from supporters, holding his wife’s hand.
A judge extended an order keeping him free on supervised release through at least the end of the year, after sharply questioning the government’s plans. The Trump administration said it still intends to deport him and needs more time to coordinate next steps with Homeland Security.
“So as of right now, Mr. Abrego Garcia is going to return to his home with his wife and his children and his family members in Maryland. And he will be at home through Christmas and the New Year,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, Abrego Garcia’s attorney.
The judge ordered the Justice Department to outline exactly what it plans to do next, noting that Abrego Garcia had already been deported once without lawful authority.
“They can’t keep going with this notion that, ‘Well, we might do this, we may do this, and you should let us do it, whatever we want, whenever we want.’ They have to actually come up with a very specific plan and then justify that plan. And that’s what they’ve been ordered to do on Friday,” Abrego Garcia’s attorney said.
Until then, Abrego Garcia remains in Maryland, while his legal fight continues. A federal grand jury has indicted him on human smuggling charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
FDA approves GLP-1 pill, weight-loss drugs enter new era
A significant breakthrough in the weight-loss medication market: the FDA has approved the first GLP-1 pill for obesity treatment. Manufactured by Novo Nordisk, the company behind Wegovy, this drug is scheduled for release in early 2026. It will be accessible via pharmacies and healthcare providers.
The company has already reached a deal with the Trump administration to offer the pill through Trump Rx, a new platform expected to launch in the new year. The pill contains the same active ingredient as Wegovy — semaglutide — which mimics a hormone in the body that reduces appetite and increases feelings of fullness.
Health experts suggest that the pill could unlock access to a new group of patients, particularly those interested in GLP-1 benefits but hesitant about injections. CNBC reported that roughly one in eight adults currently uses a GLP-1 medication for weight management or health conditions such as diabetes.
Analysts project that the weight-loss drug market may hit $100 billion in the next few years. Competition is intensifying quickly, with Eli Lilly, the producer of Zepbound, poised to launch its own GLP-1 weight-loss pill soon.
Massive sinkhole in England traps boats in deep mud following canal collapse
Americans want to give back this holiday season. What’s stopping them?
The holiday season often surrounds Americans with calls to give back. From Salvation Army bell ringers on busy street corners to social media clips of local donation drives, opportunities to volunteer or donate are hard to miss.
Humans are inherently generous, and the holiday season naturally stirs those feelings to the surface — a mix of tradition, emotion and the hope of doing something good.
“One of the ways we feel like we matter is by making a difference in the world — by contributing to the welfare of other people,” said Emiliana Simon-Thomas, UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center science director. “There’s this core motivation to do things that matter, to fuel a sense of meaning and purpose — and that’s really the driver of generosity.”
Yet despite the abundance of donation and volunteering options, many well-intentioned people find themselves stuck.Read the full story now>
