Epstein survivor says meeting with Blanche felt like he just wanted to ‘check the box’

Jason K. Morrell
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's path to becoming the nation's top law enforcement officer may now hinge on a meeting he had Thursday with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse.
Image credit: AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s path to becoming the nation’s top law enforcement officer may now hinge on a meeting he had Thursday with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Blanche returned to Capitol Hill Thursday for a second day of his confirmation hearing where Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he won’t vote to advance the nomination until Blanche meets face-to-face with Epstein survivors.

Tillis says he’s “trying to get to yes,” but called the meeting essential before the Senate Judiciary Committee takes up the nomination in the coming weeks.

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“Because it seemed to me that Mr. Blanche was willing to say that he would meet with them and counsel — I understand the restriction that counsel has to be present — I expect that meeting to occur before I’m willing to vote out of this committee,” Tillis said. “I’m trying to get to yes, but this is a very important part of getting to yes.”

AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The issue gained new attention Thursday after Epstein survivor Dani Bensky testified that she and other victims repeatedly asked to meet with Justice Department leaders but never received a meeting.

Blanche meets with survivors

After leaving the hearing, Blanche told reporters he rearranged his schedule to meet with survivors, though an earlier attempt to get together didn’t work out.

“The Department of Justice will always meet with victims or their representatives and if those victims or the representatives have evidence that anybody committed a crime, whether it has to do with Jeffrey Epstein, anybody else that was associated with Jeffrey Epstein or anybody else, we will, of course, move forward and investigate and prosecute,” Blanche told reporters. “So that’s what we’re going to do, I expect that there’ll be a time that works for their representatives, and we’ll go from there.”

That meeting was later held Thursday afternoon at Justice Department headquarters. Blanche met with survivors, their attorneys, FBI agents and victim services representatives for about an hour.

Afterward, the Justice Department called the discussion “productive” and said Blanche encourages anyone with new evidence to come forward.

Survivors left disappointed

Several survivors, however, said the meeting left them feeling disappointed.

Bensky said Blanche “treated the meeting as a mere ‘check-the-box’ exercise intended to secure votes for his confirmation.”

She added, “He danced around his wording, repeatedly interrupted us and could not commit to anything that would demonstrate good faith or begin to restore trust.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Another survivor, Annie Farmer, urged senators after the meeting to vote against his confirmation.

“I found him abrasive, condescending and intentionally noncommittal to survivors, a marked contrast to his public testimony during his confirmation hearing,” said Annie Farmer.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

The confirmation of the acting U.S. Attorney General remains unresolved, with at least one Republican senator withholding his committee vote pending conditions tied to a meeting with Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors that has now taken place.

AG confirmation is stalled

Sen. Thom Tillis said he will not vote to advance Blanche's nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee until he is satisfied with the survivor meeting outcome.

Survivors dispute the meeting

Multiple Epstein survivors described the meeting as unproductive and urged senators to vote against Blanche's confirmation, directly contesting the Justice Department's characterization of it as "productive."

DOJ evidence policy stated

Blanche said the Justice Department will investigate and prosecute anyone connected to Epstein if survivors or their representatives bring forward new evidence.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left center survivors’ anger and moral critique, using loaded terms like “condescending,” “gaslighting,” “tense,” and “not productive” to portray Blanche as dismissive and the meeting as a sign of institutional failure.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right shift to Senate strategy, framing Tillis’s “demand” or “stalling” as leverage in confirmation politics and casting Blanche as having “complied” while trying to get to “yes.”

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Media landscape

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23 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche met privately with Jeffrey Epstein survivors after Senator Thom Tillis demanded it as a condition for Blanche's confirmation vote.
  • Survivors described the meeting as deflating with no real admissions, commitments, or investigative leads provided by Blanche.
  • Blanche reportedly stated he needed testimony and evidence to pursue leads, citing lack of cooperation from individuals such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and absence of Virginia Giuffre's testimony.
  • Survivors expressed opposition to Blanche's nomination and felt the meeting was held only due to pressure, highlighting a lack of cordiality and support from Blanche and his staff.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche met with several Jeffrey Epstein survivors at the Justice Department for roughly one hour, though attendees described the session as 'deflating' and lacking substantive investigative commitments.
  • Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina pressed Blanche during confirmation hearings, explicitly making his vote contingent on the nominee directly engaging with survivors regarding the Department of Justice's handling of Epstein's files.
  • Survivors characterized the encounter as 'lip service,' reporting that Blanche failed to ask questions and appeared dismissive; attendee Amanda Roberts said it felt like 'he was forced to be with us.'
  • While Tillis later commended Blanche for holding the meeting, Epstein accuser Annie Farmer stated she feels 'even more confident in urging senators to vote against his confirmation' due to his perceived abrasive demeanor.
  • Accusers continue to refute Blanche's assertion that no investigative leads remain, while survivor Dani Bensky criticized redaction failures that exposed her personal information in the roughly 3 million files released last year.

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Key points from the Right

  • Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche plans to meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking after pressure from Senator Thom Tillis.
  • Blanche met with Epstein survivors following Tillis's ultimatum, and accuser Dani Bensky testified that further investigations and prosecutions may be required.
  • The Justice Department faced criticism for the slow release and redactions of Epstein files, with Blanche stating that all relevant records have been released except for legally required redactions.
  • Blanche stated the DOJ found no evidence of others involved after reviewing six million documents, but accusers argue that additional leads exist which require further investigation.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times