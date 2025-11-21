Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Eric Swalwell, Tom Steyer join crowded Democratic field for California governor

Evan Hummel
Two prominent Democrats — one of them a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — entered the California governor’s race this week.
Image credit: Gerald Herbert via The Associated Press / Win McNamee via Getty Images
Summary

Announcements

Rep. Eric Swalwell and billionaire Tom Steyer are the latest Democrats to announce they’re running for governor in California next year.

A crowded field

At least nine Democrats and two Republicans are vying to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits.

Trump's role in the race

Swalwell has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and criticized the president in his announcement.

Full story

Two prominent Democrats — one of them a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — entered the California governor’s race this week. Both hope to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can’t run again next year because of term limits but is seen as a likely presidential candidate in 2028.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a seven-term congressman who helped manage the 2021 impeachment case against Trump, announced his candidacy on his website Thursday, just ahead of an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Swalwell’s announcement came one day after San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat who sought the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, revealed that he would seek the governorship. Steyer’s most successful moment in the 2020 race was when he finished third in the South Carolina primary behind Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.  

Steyer and Swalwell entered a crowded race that now has nine Democrats and two Republicans vying to succeed Newsom.

Who is Eric Swalwell?

Swalwell began his political career by unseating  a 40-year Democratic congressman. Since then, he has made a name for himself with unrelenting criticism of the president, along with playing a significant role in Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021. 

He launched a campaign for president in 2019, but ended the bid after just three months.

In a campaign announcement video, Swalwell emphasized his opposition to Trump.

“… The next governor of California has two jobs,” Swalwell said. “One, keep the worst president in our history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives. … And, two, bring us a new California. California is the fourth largest economy in the world. So shouldn’t we be a state where you can take your first job, have your first kid, and buy your first home in the same decade? And one where you can fill that home with food and flood it with light?”

He reiterated his criticism of Trump during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I’ve been in these fights as a city council member up in Dublin, my hometown, as a prosecutor in Oakland and taking on the most corrupt president ever in the U.S. Congress, but I’m ready to bring this fight home,” Swalwell told Kimmel.

Republicans target Swalwell

Swalwell’s repeated attacks against Trump have captured the attention of the White House. One Trump administration official accused Swalwell last week of mortgage fraud and asked federal investigators to look into the allegations.

Swalwell has also been targeted by Republicans for his reported ties to a Chinese spy, who aimed to influence U.S. politicians. He has said he cooperated with the FBI investigation and ceased contact with the woman when he discovered she was working on Beijing’s behalf.

Swalwell enters the race at a financial disadvantage to other candidates. He has only about $500,000 in his congressional campaign account, Politico reported.

Who is Tom Steyer?

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager and environmental activist, is also a notable critic of Trump. 

He retired from his company in 2012 and has been a major donor to Democratic causes.

Steyer has since championed efforts to combat climate change and, as his website states, “led a grassroots campaign to impeach Donald Trump” during the president’s first term. 

Steyer argues that politics are too “dominated by corporate and special interests.”

In a campaign launch video Steyer doubled down on this argument. 

On his website, he calls for “corporations to pay their fair share” in taxes “and put that money into our public schools to make California a top ten state for education.”

Lead Democrat in race faces controversy

The lead Democrat in the race, former Rep. Katie Porter, recently found herself embroiled in controversy after she threatened to walk out of an interview with CBS California

She also received criticism over another viral moment in which she cursed a staff member who intruded on her shot in a video. 

The incident occurred while Porter taped a meeting for the Biden administration in July 2021, according to Politico.

Other confirmed candidates

The Democratic field also includes former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who have both reportedly struggled to garner support. Other Democrats include state schools chief Tony Thurmond, former state controller Betty Yee, businessman Stephen J. Cloobeck and former state lawmaker Ian Calderon, all of whom reportedly have low support among voters.

Republicans, meanwhile, have two confirmed candidates: political commentator Steve Hilton, who leads all candidates in support among voters, according to Emerson College polling; and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is polling third among all candidates. 

The primary election in California is nonpartisan and set for June 2026. The top two finishers in the primary will face each other in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Rep. Eric Swalwell and billionaire Tom Deyer’s entry into the California governor's race highlights intensifying competition among high-profile Democrats and ongoing national debates over partisanship, accountability, and state-federal relations.

Gubernatorial election dynamics

The crowded field of contenders and California's open primary system create unpredictable race outcomes and reflect shifts in the state's political landscape.

Partisanship and Trump opposition

Swalwell has positioned himself as a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, indicating that opposition to national Republican leadership remains a major factor for Democratic candidates.

Accountability and public scrutiny

Allegations against candidates, campaign controversies, and ongoing investigations highlight heightened scrutiny of public figures and the contested narratives shaping voter perceptions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 68 media outlets

History lesson

California’s open primary system has previously resulted in competitive multi-candidate fields, sometimes leading to two candidates from the same party advancing. Announcing gubernatorial campaigns on late-night TV shows is a recurring strategy for gaining visibility.

Policy impact

The focus on affordability and housing as top campaign issues reflects concerns about the rising cost of living in California, with candidates prioritizing plans to lower prices and increase wages for residents.

Sources

  1. Eric Swalwell
  2. Tom Steyer
  3. Steve Hilton
  4. Politico
  5. Emerson College Polling

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Eric Swalwell's announcement as an "iconic moment," emphasizing strategic political precedent.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally presents Swalwell's stated focus on "prices are too high" and his vow to be a "protector and fighter.
  • Media outlets on the right employ charged language like "Trump Mega Foe" and "Alleged Link To Chinese Spy," portraying Swalwell with suspicion and resurrecting past controversies, while de-emphasizing his stated policy goals.

Media landscape

68 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his candidacy for California Governor, with a recent poll showing 44% of voters undecided about their choice.
  • His political experience is less than other candidates like Xavier Becerra and Antonio Villaraigosa, who have held significant positions in the state.
  • Swalwell's opposition to Trump may appeal to Democratic voters wanting resistance in California, though he faces ongoing legal challenges.
  • Accusations of false statements on mortgage documents have emerged against Swalwell, similar to those faced by other critics of Trump.

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday night, Rep. Eric Swalwell announced on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! That he is running for California governor and launched a campaign website and video the same evening, with the statewide primary set for June 2, 2026.
  • Swalwell argued the next governor must defend California from President Donald Trump and deliver a new California focused on housing and affordability as Gov. Gavin Newsom terms out next year.
  • A longtime House critic of Trump, Swalwell gained national visibility as an impeachment manager and served on the House Intelligence Committee, traveling to nearly 40 countries to build global research ties.
  • Politically, the move risks Swalwell giving up a safe Bay Area House seat after more than 12 years and facing legal attacks, including a DOJ referral alleging mortgage fraud he denies as politically motivated.
  • With limited voter engagement, about 44% of registered voters remain undecided while nearly a dozen candidates vie for attention in the compressed eight-month campaign window.

Key points from the Right

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his candidacy for California governor during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 20, 2025.
  • Swalwell aims to be a "fighter and protector" for Californians, vowing to address economic issues and improve business growth.
  • He aims to replace the current Governor, who is term-limited after the 2026 election, amidst a competitive field of candidates.
  • Allegations of mortgage and tax fraud have been directed at Swalwell, which he calls baseless and politically motivated.

