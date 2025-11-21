Eric Swalwell, Tom Steyer join crowded Democratic field for California governor

Two prominent Democrats — one of them a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — entered the California governor’s race this week. Both hope to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can’t run again next year because of term limits but is seen as a likely presidential candidate in 2028.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a seven-term congressman who helped manage the 2021 impeachment case against Trump, announced his candidacy on his website Thursday, just ahead of an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Swalwell’s announcement came one day after San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat who sought the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, revealed that he would seek the governorship. Steyer’s most successful moment in the 2020 race was when he finished third in the South Carolina primary behind Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Steyer and Swalwell entered a crowded race that now has nine Democrats and two Republicans vying to succeed Newsom.

Who is Eric Swalwell?

Swalwell began his political career by unseating a 40-year Democratic congressman. Since then, he has made a name for himself with unrelenting criticism of the president, along with playing a significant role in Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021.

He launched a campaign for president in 2019, but ended the bid after just three months.

In a campaign announcement video, Swalwell emphasized his opposition to Trump.

“… The next governor of California has two jobs,” Swalwell said. “One, keep the worst president in our history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives. … And, two, bring us a new California. California is the fourth largest economy in the world. So shouldn’t we be a state where you can take your first job, have your first kid, and buy your first home in the same decade? And one where you can fill that home with food and flood it with light?”

He reiterated his criticism of Trump during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I’ve been in these fights as a city council member up in Dublin, my hometown, as a prosecutor in Oakland and taking on the most corrupt president ever in the U.S. Congress, but I’m ready to bring this fight home,” Swalwell told Kimmel.

Republicans target Swalwell

Swalwell’s repeated attacks against Trump have captured the attention of the White House. One Trump administration official accused Swalwell last week of mortgage fraud and asked federal investigators to look into the allegations.

Swalwell has also been targeted by Republicans for his reported ties to a Chinese spy, who aimed to influence U.S. politicians. He has said he cooperated with the FBI investigation and ceased contact with the woman when he discovered she was working on Beijing’s behalf.

Swalwell enters the race at a financial disadvantage to other candidates. He has only about $500,000 in his congressional campaign account, Politico reported.

Who is Tom Steyer?

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager and environmental activist, is also a notable critic of Trump.

He retired from his company in 2012 and has been a major donor to Democratic causes.

Steyer has since championed efforts to combat climate change and, as his website states, “led a grassroots campaign to impeach Donald Trump” during the president’s first term.

Steyer argues that politics are too “dominated by corporate and special interests.”

In a campaign launch video Steyer doubled down on this argument.

On his website, he calls for “corporations to pay their fair share” in taxes “and put that money into our public schools to make California a top ten state for education.”

Lead Democrat in race faces controversy

The lead Democrat in the race, former Rep. Katie Porter, recently found herself embroiled in controversy after she threatened to walk out of an interview with CBS California.

She also received criticism over another viral moment in which she cursed a staff member who intruded on her shot in a video.

The incident occurred while Porter taped a meeting for the Biden administration in July 2021, according to Politico.

The Democratic field also includes former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who have both reportedly struggled to garner support. Other Democrats include state schools chief Tony Thurmond, former state controller Betty Yee, businessman Stephen J. Cloobeck and former state lawmaker Ian Calderon, all of whom reportedly have low support among voters.

Republicans, meanwhile, have two confirmed candidates: political commentator Steve Hilton, who leads all candidates in support among voters, according to Emerson College polling; and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is polling third among all candidates.

The primary election in California is nonpartisan and set for June 2026. The top two finishers in the primary will face each other in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.