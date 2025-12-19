Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for president in 2028

Julia Marshall
Erika Kirk endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president in the 2028 election during a Turning Point USA event on Thursday.
Image credit: Jon Cherry, Julia Demaree Nikhinson / The Associated Press
Summary

Kirk endorses Vance

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the group’s new CEO, endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president during a TPUSA event Thursday.

Charlie and Vance

Vance and Charlie Kirk were close allies before Kirk’s death, with Vance calling him a “good friend.”

Major boost

If Vance runs, backing from TPUSA could provide a significant advantage, particularly among younger conservative voters.

Full story

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the newly appointed CEO of Turning Point USA, endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president in the 2028 election. Kirk made the announcement Thursday during a speech at TPUSA’s America Fest conference in Phoenix.

The event is one of the organization’s largest annual gatherings. 

Kirk, who took over TPUSA after her husband was assassinated in August, said she and the team at TPUSA are going to work to ensure Vance’s election in 2028.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” Kirk told the crowd.

The endorsement comes even though Vance has not formally announced plans to run for president.

In an October interview with the New York Post Vance said his current focus remains on service as vice president.

“My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president. I’m going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then,” Vance said.

A close political relationship

Before his death, Charlie Kirk and Vance shared a close relationship. Kirk was among the earliest and most prominent conservative figures to publicly advocate for Donald Trump to select Vance as his running mate in 2024. 

Following Kirk’s assassination, Vance and his wife canceled scheduled plans and traveled to Utah to meet with Erika Kirk, later escorting Charlie Kirk’s body back to Phoenix, where the Kirks lived. Vance also issued a public tribute, describing Kirk as “a good friend.”

Why the endorsement matters

If Vance ultimately enters the race, support from TPUSA could prove influential. The organization is one of the most prominent conservative youth groups in the country. It plays a major role in grassroots organizing, campus outreach and voter mobilization.

In her remarks, Kirk also emphasized broader Republican goals heading into the 2026 midterm elections. She said TPUSA would work to help the GOP maintain control of Congress

“We are building the red wall,” she said. “We’re going to make sure that President Trump has Congress for all four years.”

Vance is speaking at the America Fest conference on Sunday.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Erika Kirk’s endorsement of Vice President JD Vance for a potential 2028 presidential run highlights the influential role of Turning Point USA in conservative politics and signals possible alignments ahead of future election cycles.

Political endorsements

Kirk’s public support for Vance reflects early positioning among conservative circles, shaping narratives and alliances even before formal presidential campaigns are announced.

Youth political organizations

Turning Point USA's involvement emphasizes the growing influence of youth-oriented groups in shaping election strategies and mobilizing grassroots support within the Republican Party.

Conservative leadership transitions

Erika Kirk’s rise to CEO and her public pronouncements illustrate leadership transitions following significant personal and organizational events, affecting future priorities and approaches in conservative activism.

