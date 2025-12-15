Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Erika Kirk to meet with Candace Owens amid tensions over conspiracy claims

Julia Marshall
Erika Kirk, conservative activist Charlie Kirk's widow, will meet privately with podcaster Candace Owens on Monday.
Image credit: Evan Agostini via The Associated Press, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Summary

Private meeting

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens will meet in person Monday, pausing public commentary ahead of the discussion.

Conspiracy theories

Owens has promoted theories about Charlie Kirk’s killing that Erika Kirk says are false and harmful.

Kirk responds

Kirk says the speculation risks training the jury pool ahead of the criminal trial.

Full story

Erika Kirk, conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s widow, will meet privately with podcaster Candace Owens on Monday. It comes after weeks of escalating tensions over conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death.

Kirk confirmed the in-person meeting in a post on X, saying the two “agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting” and that she’s looking forward to a “productive discussion.”

Owens chimed in, saying she’s “very much looking forward to this discussion.”

The meeting comes just days after Kirk directly confronted Owens during a CBS News town hall, urging her to stop spreading unsubstantiated claims about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Candace Owens and conspiracy theories

Owens is a former employee of Turning Point USA and has described her relationship with Charlie Kirk as close, at times likening it to that of siblings. Erika Kirk now leads the organization following her husband’s death.

In recent months, Owens has questioned key elements of the case and suggested that Tyler Robinson, the man charged with killing Charlie Kirk, may not have acted alone. She has also floated conspiracy theories involving Turning Point USA insiders, American supporters of Israel and the French military.

Owens has additionally questioned Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA leadership, noting that she assumed control of the organization after her husband’s death. 

Erika Kirk has rejected those claims, saying they are false and deeply damaging.

Erika Kirk on CBS town hall

During a CBS town hall interview, Kirk was blunt when asked what she would say to Owens. 

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Kirk said. 

Kirk expressed concerns about the spread of conspiracy theories, saying she worries as Robinson’s case moves toward trial.

“I am nervous they’re going to say they can’t find a fair jury,” Kirk said. “They’re going to taint the jury pool.”

She echoed those concerns in a separate Fox News interview, saying Owen’s commentary has crossed a line.

“When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this, no,” Kirk said.

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The upcoming meeting between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens highlights increasing tensions over conspiracy theories related to Charlie Kirk's death and raises questions about the impact of misinformation on personal relationships, public discourse, and legal proceedings.

Conspiracy theories

The widespread circulation of conspiracy theories by Candace Owens regarding Charlie Kirk's death has escalated public debate and concern, prompting direct responses from Erika Kirk and affecting perceptions of Turning Point USA and the ongoing legal case.

Personal and organizational conflict

The conflict between Erika Kirk, now CEO of Turning Point USA, and Candace Owens has placed personal relationships under public scrutiny and disrupted internal dynamics within the organization.

Impact on justice process

Concerns voiced by Erika Kirk about conspiracy theories influencing jury selection and the trial process highlight the potential for public commentary to affect the fairness and integrity of legal proceedings.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 13 media outlets

Global impact

Speculation around foreign involvement, including claims about the US military or foreign governments, has an international dimension, but official reports do not substantiate these allegations, keeping the story predominantly national in focus for now.

History lesson

Public feuds and the spread of conspiracy theories after notable figures' deaths have occurred before in both political and celebrity circles, often leading to lasting divisions within organizations and communities if not resolved.

Oppo research

Opponents of Owens' theories, including Erika Kirk and TPUSA associates, have challenged her to provide evidence, publicly refuted her claims and sought to limit further speculation by pausing public commentary until after private discussions.

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the upcoming private, in-person meeting between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens, scheduled for Monday, as Kirk "pleading" or "asking… To stop peddling" what it labels "conspiracy theories.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right dramatize the event as a "PEACE SUMMIT" amid "rising tensions" or a "feud," portraying Kirk as "demanding conspiracy theories stop.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

13 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Erika Kirk announced she will meet with Candace Owens on Dec. 15, 2025, after asking Owens to stop sharing conspiracy theories about her husband, Charlie Kirk's murder.
  • Kirk has postponed all public discussions, livestreams, and social media posts until after the meeting with Owens.
  • Owens has made several conspiracy claims surrounding Charlie Kirk's death, including accusations involving the military and pro-Israel groups.
  • Erika Kirk expressed her anger towards Owens for impacting her family's reputation and hopes for a productive discussion during their upcoming meeting.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, Erika Kirk announced a private, in-person meeting with commentator Candace Owens and said they agreed to pause public discussions, livestreams, and tweets until after the meeting.
  • Candace Owens has been accusing Erika Kirk of financial fraud at Turning Point USA and promoting theories involving the U.S. Military, Zionists, and the French government in Charlie Kirk's September killing.
  • At a CBS town hall that aired Saturday, Erika Kirk told those promoting theories to 'Stop,' and Owens wrote on X that she's `very much looking forward to this discussion.`
  • A planned Turning Point USA livestream to address Owens's theories is paused as authorities pursue charges against Tyler Robinson, 22-year-old suspect, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.
  • Some friends at Turning Point USA challenged Owens to attend an in-person debunking event later this month after she implicated them, and last week Owens said she was ready to 'blow this case open' with the U.S. Military allegation.

Key points from the Right

  • Erika Kirk announced a private meeting with Candace Owens on December 15 to discuss ongoing tensions regarding conspiracy theories about her late husband Charlie Kirk's death.
  • Both women agreed to pause public commentary and social media activity until after their meeting to foster a productive conversation.
  • Kirk expressed her emotional distress over unfounded claims surrounding her husband's passing, urging people to stop the speculation during a CBS town hall.
  • Owens has made various claims about the circumstances of Charlie Kirk's assassination, including questioning the suspect's involvement and suggesting other parties may be involved.

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News

