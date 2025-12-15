Erika Kirk to meet with Candace Owens amid tensions over conspiracy claims

Erika Kirk, conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s widow, will meet privately with podcaster Candace Owens on Monday. It comes after weeks of escalating tensions over conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death.

Kirk confirmed the in-person meeting in a post on X, saying the two “agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting” and that she’s looking forward to a “productive discussion.”

Owens chimed in, saying she’s “very much looking forward to this discussion.”

The meeting comes just days after Kirk directly confronted Owens during a CBS News town hall, urging her to stop spreading unsubstantiated claims about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Candace Owens and conspiracy theories

Owens is a former employee of Turning Point USA and has described her relationship with Charlie Kirk as close, at times likening it to that of siblings. Erika Kirk now leads the organization following her husband’s death.

In recent months, Owens has questioned key elements of the case and suggested that Tyler Robinson, the man charged with killing Charlie Kirk, may not have acted alone. She has also floated conspiracy theories involving Turning Point USA insiders, American supporters of Israel and the French military.

Owens has additionally questioned Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA leadership, noting that she assumed control of the organization after her husband’s death.

Erika Kirk has rejected those claims, saying they are false and deeply damaging.

Erika Kirk on CBS town hall

During a CBS town hall interview, Kirk was blunt when asked what she would say to Owens.

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Kirk said.

Kirk expressed concerns about the spread of conspiracy theories, saying she worries as Robinson’s case moves toward trial.

“I am nervous they’re going to say they can’t find a fair jury,” Kirk said. “They’re going to taint the jury pool.”

She echoed those concerns in a separate Fox News interview, saying Owen’s commentary has crossed a line.

“When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this, no,” Kirk said.