Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in nearly 12k years, disrupting global travel

Evan Hummel
A historic eruption of a volcano in northeast Ethiopia created massive smoke plumes that disrupted air travel and had wide-ranging impacts.
Image credit: Afar Government Communication Bureau via AP

Summary

Global disruption

A historic volcanic eruption disrupted global air travel and the lives of nearby livestock operations, according to reports.

Livestock impact

Local officials said the livestock animals have not died as a result of the eruption but ash that covers the ground has left them with little to eat.

Flight impact

Indian airlines cancelled a number of flights due to the smoke plume created by the volcanic eruption.

Full story

A volcano in northeast Ethiopia erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending a massive plume of ash almost nine miles into the sky and disrupting flights across several countries. The Hayli Gubbi volcano sent ash clouds over Yemen, Oman, India and Pakistan, prompting widespread cancellations and operational delays, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC).

Global travel impact

Air India and Akasa Air confirmed to Reuters that they cancelled multiple flights Monday into Tuesday due to the ash cloud drifting across international airspace.

Air India said it had cancelled 11 flights both days to perform precautionary safety checks on aircraft that had flown over some areas of the eruption.

There are 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide. Most are located in the “Ring of Fire” around the Pacific Ocean, according to USGS.

Akasa Air reported it had cancelled some flights to Middle East locations, including Jeddah, Kuwait and Abud Dhabi over the two days.

Airport authorities said only a small number of flights needed to be rerouted, and that all affected passengers had been notified.

The ash cloud moved toward China on Tuesday and was expected to clear from the Indian skies later in the day.

Parts of northern India and Pakistan were already coated in ash earlier in the week.

No casualties reported, but livestock at risk

Local officials in Ethiopia say no injuries or deaths have been reported, but the eruption is creating serious challenges for livestock farmers in nearby villages.

“While no human lives and livestock have been lost so far, many villages have been covered in ash and as a result their animals have little to eat,” Mohammed Seid, a local administrator, told The Associated Press.

One resident described the eruption to the AP as feeling “like a sudden bomb had been thrown with smoke and ash.”

A historic eruption

The volcano sits in Ethiopia’s Afar region, an area prone to earthquakes.

The Smithsonian Institution Program says this is the first known eruption of Hayli Gubbi in about 12,000 years, per CBS News. Sim Carn, a volcanologist, confirmed that finding in a social media post.

Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano after nearly 12,000 years disrupted international air travel and drew scientific attention to risks from seldom-monitored volcanoes, highlighting challenges for global aviation safety and impacts on local communities.

Aviation disruption

Ash clouds from the eruption led to flight cancellations and rerouting across India and the Middle East, emphasizing how distant geological events can quickly impact global air travel, according to multiple aviation authorities and news sources.

Rare geological event

Hayli Gubbi's eruption is the first in recorded history, described by scientists as highly unusual and emphasizing the unpredictable nature of long-dormant volcanoes in tectonically active zones.

Local community impact

Officials report no casualties, but livestock herders in Ethiopia's Afar region face grazing losses as ash covers villages, raising concerns about local economies and food security, per statements reported by The Associated Press and other sources.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 246 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The Hayli Gubbi eruption sent ash plumes 10-15 kilometers into the atmosphere, causing airlines in India to cancel or reroute flights as a safety precaution and affecting air travel for thousands of passengers across several countries.

Context corner

Hayli Gubbi lies in the geologically active Afar Rift Valley, where shifting tectonic plates often generate volcanic activity and earthquakes, and the region saw a similar dormant volcano eruption in Eritrea in 2011.

History lesson

Volcanic eruptions after millennia of dormancy have occurred elsewhere, most notably during Iceland's 2010 Eyjafjallajökull eruption, which led to global airspace closures and extensive study on volcano monitoring and risk.

Sources

