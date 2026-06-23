Europe is baking as France reports at least 45 deaths related to the heat

Devin Pavlou
French officials report at least 45 heat-related deaths, mostly drownings, as record-breaking temperatures grip the country.
Image credit: AP Photo/Christophe Ena
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Summer is here and with it comes sun, sweat and intense heat. Europe is no stranger to the annual tradition, but this year the heat wave came early and hard, with temperatures hitting highs not seen in decades. 

France has faced the brunt of the heat wave, with at least 45 deaths related to the heat, with most of those deaths attributed to drownings. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called the heat wave “an episode of exceptional intensity” and said temperatures were breaking records “every day and night,” The Washington Post reported.

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The government said it’s planning a multitude of weather scenarios, including the possibility that the humid, sticky weather sticks around into July. 

According to The Post, less than 1% of the planet was expected to be hotter than the hottest regions in France on Tuesday. On Monday, temperatures in some areas of France exceeded 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heat wave is expected to grow and move into the United Kingdom, where the country’s weather office has issued its highest-level warning for extreme heat on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also moving east across the rest of Europe, where about 115 million people can expect temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why so many deaths?

Of the 45 deaths in France related to the extreme weather, 40 of those were from drowning. The U.K.’s weather agency warned about the potential dangers of people cooling off in the waters off the coast. 

Samantha Hughes, the U.K.’s national water safety partner at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, said that while the weather is warm, the waters are still frigid. She said that jumping into the water could “lead to cold water shock, causing a sudden increase in breathing and heart rate, which may trigger panic.”

Europe has seen hundreds of thousands of deaths over the last four years related to heat, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO said many of those deaths were preventable. To reduce these avoidable fatalities, the agency urged nations to adopt heat-health initiatives.

“They enable cities and countries to anticipate, prepare for and respond to extreme heat in a coordinated way,” the WHO said. “This is why WHO recommends countries, regions and cities to use this Guidance to develop, implement and improve their plans.”

Why is it so hot?

Scientists overwhelmingly say that human-caused climate change is worsening the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness worldwide, especially in southeastern Europe. Besides health impacts, the higher temperatures in the region can lead to more wildfires, as Greece saw in 2024.

The United Nations’ climate agency projects that climate change will continue to exacerbate extreme weather and that the next five years will break even more heat records. 

Europe remains the world’s fastest-warming continent, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Temperatures in Europe have increased twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s. 

Europeans will have to endure the heat for longer, as weather models predict another heat dome developing in Western Europe, slated for early July. According to The Post, a large mass of cold ocean water in the North Atlantic may be responsible for the increased rate of extreme heat. This causes the jet stream to buckle, creating a pathway for heat to migrate from Africa into Europe.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A severe early-season heat wave in Europe has led to at least 45 deaths in France and is spreading across the continent, with conditions relevant to Americans traveling to or following events in the region.

Travel safety risks abroad

Americans in France or planning travel to Europe this summer face documented extreme heat, with some French regions recording temperatures above 112 degrees Farhenheit and the U.K. issuing its highest-level heat warning.

Water danger is documented

Forty of the 45 French heat-related deaths were drownings; U.K. safety officials warned that cold water temperatures, despite warm air, can cause cold water shock and sudden breathing and heart rate changes.

Heat expected to continue

Weather models predict another heat dome developing over Western Europe in early July, extending the period of dangerous conditions beyond the current wave.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 239 media outlets

Behind the numbers

France placed 54 of its 96 mainland departments under red heat alert, affecting roughly 39 million people. Over 1,350 schools closed and 4,042 adjusted schedules. France recorded 40 drowning deaths since June 18 and its hottest-ever national average of 29.8C on Tuesday.

Context corner

France introduced a national heat watch warning system after the catastrophic August 2003 heatwave, which killed an estimated 15,000 people. Despite those reforms, the current heatwave is described by Meteo France as comparable in intensity to 2003, exposing ongoing gaps in infrastructure adaptation.

Underreported

The Golfech nuclear power plant in southwestern France was shut down because the Garonne River, used for reactor cooling, exceeded the legal temperature threshold of 28C — a concrete infrastructure consequence of the heatwave that received limited coverage across the articles.

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the deaths as a tragic symptom of a wider climate crisis, using words like “historic heat alert,” “deadly heatwave,” and “wake up call” to stress systemic danger and Europe-wide tolls such as drownings and record heat.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more accusatory and vivid, leaning on phrases like “forgot,” “cook to death,” “danger to life,” and “heat dome” to spotlight parental culpability and shock.

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Media landscape

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239 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • At least 18 people died in France during a severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, including two children found unresponsive in a hot car in Carpentras, according to local prosecutor Helene Mourges.
  • Meteo France issued red heat wave alerts for 54 departments, affecting millions and causing widespread closures and disruptions to schools, transport, and public events.
  • The heatwave led to numerous fatalities and disruptions, with officials urging people to stay hydrated and check on vulnerable individuals.
  • Scientists attribute the increased frequency and severity of heatwaves to human-driven climate change, with studies showing more people exposed to extreme heat stress worldwide.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Meteo France placed 54 departments under a red heatwave alert as millions of people across France woke to extreme and exceptional temperatures overnight.
  • This early, intense heatwave has been compared to the August 2003 event, when extreme temperatures caused an estimated 15,000 deaths, many of them older people without air conditioning.
  • Daytime highs above 40 degrees Celsius are expected in many towns, while schools, trains, and sporting events remain impacted with 20 drowning deaths reported since the weekend.
  • The World Health Organization reported this month that more than 200,000 people across Europe died from heat-related causes over the last four years, with most deaths preventable.
  • Extreme conditions will last until the end of the week, as scientists warn that human-caused climate change is tied to increasing extreme weather and future record-shattering heat.

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Key points from the Right

  • At least 18 people died in France during a severe heatwave that caused record temperatures and emergency warnings across Europe, including two children aged two and four found dead in a hot car.
  • France closed over 1,350 schools and issued red heat alerts covering more than half of its departments, affecting around 39 million people, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C in some cities.
  • Britain's Met Office issued a rare red warning for extreme heat with temperatures expected to reach 40°C, leading to school closures and transport disruptions in central and southern England, including London and Birmingham.
  • Experts linked the intensified heatwave to human-driven climate change, while authorities urged vulnerable populations to stay hydrated and avoid swimming in unsupervised areas following multiple drownings.

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post