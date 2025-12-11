Evacuations underway as historic flooding hits Washington state

Evacuations are underway in the Pacific Northwest as parts of Washington state face historic flooding. An atmospheric river is parked over western Washington, unloading torrential rain and creating life-threatening conditions.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has declared a state of emergency. He requested National Guard support as first responders race to handle water rescues, road washouts and mudslides.

More than 17,000 customers were without power as of Wednesday night, and Level 3 evacuation orders — meaning leave now and seek higher ground — are in effect for several communities.

Future forecast

Forecasters predict that at least 18 river points will hit the major flood stage.

Officials expect the Skagit River, one of the region’s most monitored waterways, to rise six feet above its previous record, according to the governor.

Forecasters say the rain will likely last into Friday morning. Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warn floodwaters might linger for days as rivers stay swollen and unstable.