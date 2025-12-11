Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Evacuations underway as historic flooding hits Washington state

Shea Taylor
Evacuations are underway in the Pacific Northwest as parts of Washington state face historic flooding due to an atmospheric river.
Image credit: REUTERS/David Ryder
Summary

Historic flooding

Evacuations are underway in Washington state as the western part faces historic flooding due to an atmospheric river.

Calling for help

Gov. Bob Ferguson has requested National Guard support as first responders race to handle water rescues, road washouts and mudslides.

Not over yet

The heavy rain is expected to last into Friday morning, and experts with NOAA warn floodwaters might linger for days as more than a dozen rivers stay swollen and unstable.

Full story

Evacuations are underway in the Pacific Northwest as parts of Washington state face historic flooding. An atmospheric river is parked over western Washington, unloading torrential rain and creating life-threatening conditions.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has declared a state of emergency. He requested National Guard support as first responders race to handle water rescues, road washouts and mudslides.

  A car drives through a flooded South 277th Street, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Auburn Wash.
  A flooded Food Mart business is seen from Auburn Way, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Auburn, Wash.
  Debris is carried down the flooded Puyallup River seen from a trail bridge, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Orting, Wash.
  Owners of the deli business, Karrar Hesham, far right, and sister Zahrha Hesham, far left, along with Hanadi Hesham, center, and Yousif Hesham, back, walk through the flood waters after checking on the state of the store, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Auburn, Wash.
  Rescue workers with Chehalis Fire venture into a flooded neighborhood to pick up evacuees after heavy rains, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Chehalis, Wash.
  Chehalis Fire rescue workers help residents evacuate their flooded neighborhood after heavy rains, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Chehalis, Wash.
  This photo provided by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle are stuck from flooding near Interstate 5 in Oxley, Wash. early Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
More than 17,000 customers were without power as of Wednesday night, and Level 3 evacuation orders —  meaning leave now and seek higher ground —  are in effect for several communities.

Future forecast

Forecasters predict that at least 18 river points will hit the major flood stage.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Officials expect the Skagit River, one of the region’s most monitored waterways, to rise six feet above its previous record, according to the governor.

Forecasters say the rain will likely last into Friday morning. Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warn floodwaters might linger for days as rivers stay swollen and unstable.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Ongoing historic flooding in Washington state has led to evacuations, a state of emergency, and wide disruptions, highlighting risks to public safety and infrastructure as extreme weather persists.

Extreme weather

An atmospheric river has brought heavy rainfall to western Washington, causing life-threatening floods that require immediate government and first responder intervention.

Public safety and evacuations

According to state and local officials, thousands of residents face evacuation orders and hazardous conditions, underscoring urgent safety concerns and the need for disaster response.

Infrastructure impact

Widespread power outages and damaged roads are straining local resources, with forecasts predicting prolonged flooding and ongoing challenges for community recovery and response.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 75 media outlets

Community reaction

Residents are preparing sandbags, moving belongings to higher floors, and heeding evacuation orders. Shelters are opening across affected counties and local emergency management teams are coordinating with the Red Cross and other agencies to assist evacuees.

Context corner

Atmospheric rivers are recurring weather phenomena for the Pacific Northwest, but experts note that climate change may be increasing the severity and frequency of such events, escalating the risks to communities near major rivers.

Debunking

Claims of historic-level impacts are supported by agencies such as the National Weather Service, and live reporting confirms that river gauges reached or exceeded record flood stages as predicted by forecasters.

Sources

  1. Newsweek
  2. CNN
  3. KOMO

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the "dangerous" and "catastrophic" nature of flooding, using terms like "pound" and "hammer" to highlight urgency and the unprecedented scale, citing an NWS meteorologist's "never seen anything like this" quote and mentioning "millions" affected.
  • Media outlets in the center offer granular local details and specific rescue efforts, occasionally noting "record-breaking" rain alongside "waterfalls to life.
  • Media outlets on the right while also using "historic," focus on precise river measurements like the Snoqualmie's "17.8 feet" and governmental actions, de-emphasizing the broader context.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

75 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • An intense atmospheric river is causing major flooding in Western Washington, prompting Governor Bob Ferguson to declare a statewide emergency and issue evacuation orders for several counties including Skagit County and Snohomish County.
  • The National Weather Service reported that some rivers are expected to exceed past flood records, particularly in coastal lowlands.
  • Officials caution that heavy rainfall has caused sewage overflows in certain waterways, urging residents to avoid these areas due to potential contamination.
  • Up to 75,000 residents in Skagit County may need to evacuate as river levels are predicted to reach historic heights, with serious risks to life and property in affected regions.

Key points from the Center

  • Mount Vernon city officials ordered Level 3 "Leave Now" evacuations for neighborhoods along the Skagit River, including areas west of I-5 near Edgewater Park and Skagit County Fairgrounds, directing residents to evacuate toward Burlington via State Route 536 or I-5.
  • Meteorologists described a moisture "jet stream" pushing heavy rain into western Washington as the Skagit River is expected to crest at roughly 41 feet in Mount Vernon on Friday, risking floodwall overtopping.
  • Do not drive through flooded roadways, officials warned, urging "turn around, don't drown" as Bakerview Park shelters cars and RVs but lacks power and potable water; Division Street Bridge may close at noon Dec. 11, so use Interstate 5 or State Route 536.
  • Emergency workers are rushing to rescue people trapped in trailers and vehicles as Mount Vernon began evacuations Wednesday evening, while more than 17,000 Washington electricity customers lost power and Skagit County closed non-essential services Thursday.
  • Experts note long-term changes that heighten flood risk as the Skagit River basin has lost at least half its floodplain, worsening floods while warming shifts precipitation toward rain, increasing runoff and levee overtopping, scientists say.

Key points from the Right

  • Governor Bob Ferguson requested a disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to extensive flooding in Western Washington after heavy rainfall.
  • Evacuations are occurring in several communities, with around 75,000 people potentially needing to leave low-lying areas.
  • Emergency evacuations are underway in Orting, where floodwaters from the Carbon River and Puyallup River threaten neighborhoods and roads.
  • The Washington National Guard has activated members to assist flooded communities as conditions worsen.

Sources

  1. Newsweek
  2. CNN
  3. KOMO

