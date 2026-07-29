Even our tech overlords don’t know how X works. Is there hope for the rest of us?

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is back on X after a three-year hiatus and, apparently, he’s already got it all wrong.

In a post on the social media platform Wednesday, the Meta CEO and founder promoted his op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, in which he predicted a positive future with artificial intelligence and said he believes “the future is for everyone.”

For years, X users have shared links to external websites in the replies section, a response to the platform’s deprioritizing of posts that directed users to news outlets and other third-party websites.

Zuckerberg followed suit — only to get called out by top brass at X.

“Hello Mark, you do not need to put the links in replies anymore,” Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, wrote to the rival social media executive. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Who knew? Apparently nobody.

Screenshot/X

It turns out we’ve all been using X wrong — for the last year.

Paul Graham, the technology entrepreneur and investor, chimed in on Zuckerberg’s post to express his own dismay:

“You no longer penalize tweets with links in them?” Graham wrote on the platform, known as Twitter until it was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022.

Musk, himself, chimed in to offer confirmation.

“We haven’t for over a year,” Musk, the world’s first trillionaire, wrote on the platform he bought for a mere $44 billion.

Musk’s comments were news to just about everyone. But, apparently, not everybody has gotten the memo. On Wednesday morning, the link-in-reply hack remained widespread on the platform.

But the update could be big news for news outlets, advertisers and everyone else who uses X to promote their content. So go ahead, add that link back into your X posts. Maybe, but just maybe, it won’t be subjected to algorithm purgatory.

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