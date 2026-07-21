Premium content: This is from our forthcoming subscriber-exclusive Media Miss newsletter, where we will take you inside the algorithms and agendas shaping what you see.

This week, I have a deep dive into the largest media merger in Hollywood history, which, should it clear a slate of legal challenges, is sure to affect your screens — and your wallet.

Media Mechanics As media mogul and Trump ally David Ellison seeks to close the largest deal in Hollywood history — valued at some $111 billion — just about everybody, it seems, has their fingers pointed at Paramount Skydance. On Monday, the bid by Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. hit its biggest snag to date after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order. The order blocks Paramount from finalizing the transaction for two weeks as legal battles seeking to block the deal heat up in court. The news comes after a busy, whirlwind week for lawyers at Paramount, which was slapped with three separate federal lawsuits that seek to stop the consolidation. Among them is a legal challenge from 12 state attorneys general, which allege the consolidation would undermine competition in the media industry — affecting blockbuster films in particular. The legal drama — with deep political undertones and major implications for the media industry — has raged ever since. Paramount had hoped to finalize the mega-merger by as early as this month. This week, I offer a deep dive into each of the lawsuits and their allegations. An under-the-radar lawsuit by the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation, for example, argues the merger would allow Ellison and other executives to profit from a deal that trades “editorial independence for favoritism from the Trump administration.” While the fate and timeline of the deal are now uncertain, one truth remains. Should the deal go through, it’ll disrupt virtually every segment of the entertainment industry — from Hollywood blockbusters to cable news to professional sports to video games. For consumers, the changes could be apparent on their screens. And in their wallets. That’s it from me; we’ll see you here next week. — Mark

Register now to receive a discount code for when our subscription launches to continue to receive content like this plus more!

Miss Spotlights Left Media Miss Kevin Carter/Getty Images White House makes joke connecting Olive Garden to election security 8% left coverage 87% right coverage Powered by Ground News™ A White House spokesperson and other Republicans recently jokingly compared Olive Garden’s “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” to Democrats’ views on election security because pass holders must present a valid photo I.D. when ordering their pasta.GOP politicians and pundits also made similar quips on social media, with some using it as a way to push for the SAVE America Act. The SAVE Act would restrict the use of mail-in voting and require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo identification to cast a ballot in all states. Right Media Miss Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Trilateral trade talks to take place when ‘it’s appropriate,’ Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister says 60% left coverage 0% right coverage Powered by Ground News™ Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez said Friday Mexico will take part in trilateral talks with the U.S. and Canada over a continental trade pact when “it’s appropriate.” The pact, called the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, is set to expire in 10 years. While Mexico and Canada both wanted to extend it, the Trump administration declined to. Velasco Álvarez said there are many issues “that their own nature is bilateral and because of that we need to work with the United States each to resolve them.”

Last week’s headline:

EU lawmakers want investigation into FIFA president, alleging Trump influenced Balogun’s suspension reversal

☝️ It was a RIGHT MISS

100% of you answered correctly!