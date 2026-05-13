Ex-CIA head says government employees resisting Trump; New video game mocks Iran war

In this Media Miss Minute, former CIA Director John Brennan says there is a “legion of professionals” within the federal government who are resisting the Trump administration. Plus, a look at “Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell,” a new video game installation satirizing President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

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Media Miss by the left: Ex-CIA director say DOJ, CIA officials resisting Trump’s actions

Former CIA Director John Brennan said career officials across the federal government are pushing back against what he describes as politically motivated actions by the Trump administration.

“There’s still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, the Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places — the ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities on the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community and the Department of Justice,” Brennan said in an interview with MSNow this week.

“We have to rely on these individuals to stand up to their professional responsibilities, and also to the courts, to the judges.”

Brennan, who led the CIA during the Obama administration, is currently under FBI investigation over his role in the intelligence community’s assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

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Media Miss by the right: New interactive video game installation criticizes Trump’s Iran war

A new interactive installation at the War Memorial in Washington, D.C., is taking aim at what its creators call the “gamification” of modern warfare under the Trump administration.

The video game, “Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell,” places players in the role of President Donald Trump and includes features like “furious tweet battles” as it combines real combat footage with clips from games like “Grand Theft Auto” and “Call of Duty.”

The creators of the satirical installation said, “The Trump administration knows that the best way to sell combat is by making it a video game, that’s why they’ve been pumping out the ‘sickest’ Iran war video game hype reels.”

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Visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive for more stories missed or minimized by partisan media.

Straight Arrow identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.