Ex-Prince Andrew investigation could expand to include Epstein-linked sexual allegations

The ongoing investigation into Britain’s former Prince Andrew could broaden to include a review of sexual misconduct allegations tied to his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police are asking anyone with information about alleged misconduct during Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time as Britain’s trade envoy to come forward. His tenure in the role lasted from 2001 to 2011 before he was removed following a series of controversies and misconduct allegations.

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Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February – on his 66th birthday – on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released later that day and, so far, no charges have been filed.

Police initially said the investigation focused on allegations thatMountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as trade envoy. Multiple reports now indicate investigators are broadening their public appeal amid concerns that potential witnesses or alleged victims may believe the inquiry is limited only to those claims.

Broader Epstein connection

The sexual misconduct component centers on allegations that Epstein arranged for a woman to travel to the United Kingdom for a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor at the Royal Lodge, his longtime residence, in 2010.

In an update Friday, Thames Valley Police said investigators had contacted the woman’s legal team. According to Sky News, police have not yet interviewed her.

“We have engaged with the woman’s legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity,” Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.

“We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us through the normal non-urgent contact channels, such as the Thames Valley police online portal,” he added.

Police are also reportedly seeking unredacted Epstein-related records connected to Mountbatten-Windsor.

Wright said investigators are already reviewing a “significant amount” of information gathered from multiple witnesses linked to the broader misconduct inquiry.

Other allegations under review

Questions surrounding Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct stretch beyond his ties to Epstein.

During his time as trade envoy, he faced scrutiny over relationships with controversial figures, including the son of Tunisia’s former dictator and a Libyan arms trafficker. He was also accused of using official overseas travel for personal business.

His diplomatic style also drew criticism. In a 2010 assessment, a U.S. ambassador described him speaking “cockily … verging on rude” during a meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied wrongdoing.

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