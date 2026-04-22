Extended ceasefire in doubt as Iran fires on cargo vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Shea Taylor
The extended ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is already in question after at least two cargo ships were fired on in the Strait of Hormuz.
Image credit: REUTERS/Stringer

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The newly extended ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is already in question after at least two cargo ships have been fired on in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a container ship without warning, causing heavy damage to the bridge, according to the U.K. Maritime Traffic Organization. The agency said a second incident was reported just west of Iran, where an outbound cargo ship reported it was fired upon and “is now stopped in the water.”

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Cargo vessels seized

Iran’s semi-official Tasmin news outlet reported the Revolutionary Guard’s navy said it seized two “violating vessels” and transferred them to the Iranian coast.

They’ve been identified as the MSC Francesca and Epaminondas, belonging to the shipping giant MSC. Iranian officials say they were seized as they attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Greek-owned ship named Euphoria is also now stranded on Iran’s shores, the semi-officials news agency Fars said in a Telegram post. MarineTraffic data shows that the Euphoria passed through the strait yesterday before making multiple turns on its way through the strait this morning, according to NBC News.

The guard had previously warned it could shut down traffic through the strait unless the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Ceasefire extended

The incidents come just hours after President Donald Trump extended the temporary ceasefire, which had been set to expire on Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the extension came at the request of Pakistan and will remain in place until Iran submits a proposal and talks conclude.

Despite the attacks, Iran is warning that if fighting resumes with the U.S. or Israel, it will deliver what it calls “crushing and unimaginable blows” to remaining targets in the region.

Meanwhile, efforts to restart peace talks are faltering. Vice president JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad has been put on hold after Iran failed to send a delegation.

Iranian officials say they will not negotiate under pressure, pointing to the U.S. blockade. But President Trump now  says if he gives up the blockade, there will never be a deal with Iran.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Attacks on cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane, are disrupting commercial maritime traffic in ways that affect supply chains and goods moving through one of the world's most important trade chokepoints.

Ships seized and stopped

Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized at least two cargo vessels and a third ship is stranded on Iran's shores, according to Iranian state-affiliated media and MarineTraffic data.

Strait traffic at risk

Iran's Revolutionary Guard had previously warned it could shut down Strait of Hormuz traffic unless the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Peace talks stalled

A planned VP Vance trip to Islamabad is on hold after Iran did not send a delegation, and Iranian officials say they will not negotiate under current U.S. pressure.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News

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