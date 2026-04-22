Extended ceasefire in doubt as Iran fires on cargo vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The newly extended ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is already in question after at least two cargo ships have been fired on in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a container ship without warning, causing heavy damage to the bridge, according to the U.K. Maritime Traffic Organization. The agency said a second incident was reported just west of Iran, where an outbound cargo ship reported it was fired upon and “is now stopped in the water.”

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Cargo vessels seized

Iran’s semi-official Tasmin news outlet reported the Revolutionary Guard’s navy said it seized two “violating vessels” and transferred them to the Iranian coast.

They’ve been identified as the MSC Francesca and Epaminondas, belonging to the shipping giant MSC. Iranian officials say they were seized as they attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Greek-owned ship named Euphoria is also now stranded on Iran’s shores, the semi-officials news agency Fars said in a Telegram post. MarineTraffic data shows that the Euphoria passed through the strait yesterday before making multiple turns on its way through the strait this morning, according to NBC News.

The guard had previously warned it could shut down traffic through the strait unless the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Ceasefire extended

The incidents come just hours after President Donald Trump extended the temporary ceasefire, which had been set to expire on Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the extension came at the request of Pakistan and will remain in place until Iran submits a proposal and talks conclude.

Despite the attacks, Iran is warning that if fighting resumes with the U.S. or Israel, it will deliver what it calls “crushing and unimaginable blows” to remaining targets in the region.

Meanwhile, efforts to restart peace talks are faltering. Vice president JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad has been put on hold after Iran failed to send a delegation.

Iranian officials say they will not negotiate under pressure, pointing to the U.S. blockade. But President Trump now says if he gives up the blockade, there will never be a deal with Iran.