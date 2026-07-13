100 million Americans face dangerous heat as temperatures surge

Millions of Americans are under heat alerts, and roughly 100 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat dome sits over the western and central U.S.

The National Weather Service says this is the first widespread, significant heat wave of the summer for parts of the Mountain West, Northern Plains and Upper Great Lakes.

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The hottest conditions are expected through Tuesday, with some communities forecasted to reach 110 degrees or higher. Forecasters say that even for mid-July, the heat will be “exceptionally rare” in some places and is expected to set some all-time high records.

For instance, International Falls, Minnesota, known for its bitter cold, could hit 100 for the first time since 1923.

“Extremely hot daytime highs combined with potentially record-warm lows will result in increasing heat stress over the next several days due to limited relief,” the NWS said in a post on social media.

Dangerous and record-breaking heat will continue across the Intermountain West and North-Central U.S. through at least midweek, with heat persisting beyond next weekend as well. Be sure to follow proper heat safety tips! pic.twitter.com/fmtX6mzwem — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 11, 2026

Health experts are also warning that last month’s cooler-than-normal weather may have left many people less prepared for this kind of heat, increasing the risk of heat-related illness. They’re urging people to limit time outdoors, stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible and drink plenty of water.

Wildfire risk

Temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal in many areas, including at night, according to the NWS. Not only can that be dangerous for humans but it makes efforts to combat an already active wildfire season more difficult.

“This upcoming heat wave does look pretty remarkable,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, told the Associated Press. “This is going to be a long duration, widespread and high-intensity heat event that’s going to affect millions of people for over a week.”

Over the weekend, the Summit Fire in California’s Antelope Valley outside Los Angeles temporarily forced people to evacuate as it burned through nearly 3,000 acres. As of Monday morning, that fire is 31% contained.

Weston Hancock/Sipa USA

Weston Hancock/Sipa USA

Weston Hancock/Sipa USA

Weston Hancock/Sipa USA

In Colorado, two wildfires were sparked on Sunday in the high country as firefighters were already working to put out the Aspen Acres Fire. That fire broke out nearly two weeks ago and is only 35% contained. It has burned more than 850 structures, including hundreds of homes.

Southeast not spared

The southeastern U.S. will see below-normal daytime highs and likely lots of rain this week, but record-breaking heat could be hitting at nighttime, Climate Central meteorologist Shel Winkley told AP. Winkley says that’s because of the added moisture and humidity.

Heat domes are pretty common in the summertime, but Winkley says this one is unique because not only is it so far north, it’s so strong and it will likely set records for the amount of high pressure it’ll contain.

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