Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Fabergé ‘Winter Egg’ breaks records for a frosty $30M

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Record-setting sale

A Fabergé Winter Egg created for Russia’s imperial family was sold at Christie’s in London for 22.9 million pounds ($30.2 million).

Egg’s design

The sold egg is a 4-inch rock-crystal item carved with a platinum snowflake pattern and decorated with about 4,500 tiny diamonds.

Imperial origins

Fabergé produced over 50 eggs for Russia’s royal family between 1885 and 1917. This particular egg was commissioned in 1913 by Czar Nicholas II as an Easter gift for his mother.

Full story

A rare Fabergé “Winter Egg” made for Russia’s imperial family sold for 22.9 million pounds ($30.2 million) at Christie’s in London. Christie’s says the sale sets a new world record for any Fabergé piece.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

A crystal egg with a spring surprise

The 4-inch rock-crystal egg is one of only seven imperial Fabergé eggs still in private hands. It’s carved with a platinum snowflake pattern and set with about 4,500 tiny diamonds. Inside, it opens to a jeweled basket of quartz flowers meant to symbolize spring.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 27, 2025: A staff member with a magnificent Imperial Winter Egg by Faberge, designed by Alma Theresia Pihl, workmaster Albert Holmstrom, St Petersburg, 1913, (estimate on request; in excess of £20 million) which was commissioned by Emperor Nicholas II as an Easter gift to his mother Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna in 1913, the year of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov Dynasty, during a photocall at Christie's auction house ahead of Classic Week Sales in London, United Kingdom on November 27, 2025. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The final price surpasses the $18.5 million paid at a 2007 Christie’s sale for another Fabergé egg, making this the highest price ever achieved for a Fabergé item.

Created for Czar Nicholas II

Fabergé produced more than 50 eggs for Russia’s royal family between 1885 and 1917. This one was commissioned in 1913 by Czar Nicholas II as an Easter gift for his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. It was designed by Alma Pihl — one of only two imperial eggs she created.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Lost, found and sold again, repeatedly

After the Russian Revolution, the new Soviet authorities sold the egg for 450 pounds. It vanished for years, resurfaced at Christie’s in 1994 for more than 7 million Swiss francs, and sold again in 2002 for $9.6 million. Each auction has set a new record.

Margo Oganesian of Christie’s called it the “Mona Lisa” of decorative arts. Only 43 imperial Fabergé eggs are known to survive, most in museums.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags:

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The sale of a rare imperial Fabergé Winter Egg for a record-breaking price highlights continued global fascination with historic Russian art and the enduring legacy of the Romanov dynasty's craftsmanship.

Art and craftsmanship

The egg is an example of exceptional artistry and intricate design, representing the high level of craftsmanship associated with Fabergé and Russian imperial commissions.

Historical legacy

Commissioned for Czar Nicholas II’s mother, the egg connects modern audiences to Russia's imperial past and the artifacts left behind after the Russian Revolution.

Global art market

The record sale reflects ongoing demand for rare, historic objects in the international auction market and spotlights the financial and cultural value attributed to imperial artworks.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CNN
  3. Straight Arrow News

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CNN
  3. Straight Arrow News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.