Family of Colombian man killed in US strike files human rights complaint; Trump admin probes fraud in Minnesota

In this Media Miss Minute, the family of a man killed in a recent U.S. strike on an alleged drug-running boat has filed a human rights complaint. Plus, the Treasury Department opened a fraud investigation in Minnesota tied to the state’s Somali community.

Media Miss by the right: Colombian fisherman’s family files complaint alleging murder in US strike

The family of a Colombian man killed in a U.S. strike on what the Trump administration claims was a drug trafficking boat filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. They claim fisherman Alejandro Carranza Medina was unlawfully killed in the strike.

In the complaint, the family says the Sept. 15 strike amounts to murder because Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered it be carried out “despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also accused the U.S. government of murder because of this specific strike.

Media Miss by the left: Bessent says Treasury investigating tax fraud allegations in Minnesota

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says his department is investigating whether Minnesota taxpayer funds were “diverted” to a terrorist organization.

Bessent said in a post on social media that President Donald Trump personally requested the probe amid reports that Al-Shabaab, a Somali terror group affiliated with Al Qaeda, may have benefited from fraud committed in the state.

Minnesota officials have since shut down the programs named in the allegations, and Gov. Tim Walz said he welcomes a federal investigation.

