Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Family of Colombian man killed in US strike files human rights complaint; Trump admin probes fraud in Minnesota

Shea Taylor
Family of man killed in a strike on an alleged drug boat files human rights complaint; Trump admin investigating MN tax fraud allegations.
Image credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Right Media Miss

The family of a Colombian man killed in a U.S. strike on what the Trump administration claims was a drug trafficking boat has filed a human rights complaint.

Left Media Miss

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department is investigating whether Minnesota taxpayer funds were "diverted" to help fund Al-Shabaab, a Somali terrorist organization.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the family of a man killed in a recent U.S. strike on an alleged drug-running boat has filed a human rights complaint. Plus, the Treasury Department opened a fraud investigation in Minnesota tied to the state’s Somali community.

Media Miss by the right: Colombian fisherman’s family files complaint alleging murder in US strike

The family of a Colombian man killed in a U.S. strike on what the Trump administration claims was a drug trafficking boat filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. They claim fisherman Alejandro Carranza Medina was unlawfully killed in the strike.

In the complaint, the family says the Sept. 15 strike amounts to murder because Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered it be carried out “despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also accused the U.S. government of murder because of this specific strike.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Bessent says Treasury investigating tax fraud allegations in Minnesota

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says his department is investigating whether Minnesota taxpayer funds were “diverted” to a terrorist organization.

Bessent said in a post on social media that President Donald Trump personally requested the probe amid reports that Al-Shabaab, a Somali terror group affiliated with Al Qaeda, may have benefited from fraud committed in the state.

Minnesota officials have since shut down the programs named in the allegations, and Gov. Tim Walz said he welcomes a federal  investigation.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Visit SAN’s Media Miss archive for more stories missed or minimized by partisan media.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Latin Times
  3. Breitbart
  4. Fox News
  5. City Journal

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Latin Times
  3. Breitbart
  4. Fox News
  5. City Journal

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.