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Father of service member killed in Iran disputes Hegseth claim; US issues worldwide security alert

Shea Taylor
Image credit: Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Image, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

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In this Media Miss Minute, the father of a service member killed in the Iran war is pushing back against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claims that he told the Trump administration to “finish the job.” And as the war in Iran continues, the U.S. is warning Americans traveling abroad.

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Media Miss by the right: Father of service member disputes Hegseth account

The father of a U.S. service member killed as a result of the Iran war is refuting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim that the families urged the administration to “finish the job.”

After a private meeting with the family members of six service members killed when their refueling plane crashed in Iraq, Hegseth said they told him to: “Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.”

Charles Simmons, whose 28-year-old son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who was among those killed, told NBC News he never said that, nor did he hear any of the other family members say anything like that.

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Media Miss by the left: State Department issues worldwide security alert for US citizens

The State Department has issued a worldwide security alert for U.S. citizens abroad, with a focus on the Middle East.

Officials are urging travelers to exercise increased caution and follow the guidance of the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

The alert comes after attacks on several U.S. diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East in recent weeks, including an improvised explosive device at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, and gunfire at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, Canada.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Raw Story
  2. NBC News
  3. Anadolu Agency
  4. The Epoch Times

Sources

  1. Raw Story
  2. NBC News
  3. Anadolu Agency
  4. The Epoch Times

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